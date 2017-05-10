Betty R. Erickson

Age 89, formerly of Lakeville, passed away May 6, 2017. Beloved wife, mother, grandma, & great-grandma.

Preceded in death by husband, William; & brother, Walter.

Survived by sons, Bruce; Brian (Nancy); former daughter-in-law, Diane; grandchildren, Brandon (Emily), Michael, Kelsey (Steven) Kinsella, Kristin (Patrick) Kinsella; great-grandchildren, William Kinsella & Brynlee Erickson; and sister, Darlene (Robert) Schafer.

Memorial Service 10AM Thursday May 11, 2017 at Lutheran Church of the Master, 1200 69th Ave N., Brooklyn Center, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to the donor’s favorite charity. Special thanks to the staff at Colonial Acres & Health Partners for their loving care of Betty.

Evans-Nordby 763-533-3000

www.evansnordby.com