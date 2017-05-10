Business Calendar for the week of May 12

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: [email protected].

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, May 16, 4-10:45 p.m., Burnsville Night with the Minnesota Twins. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

• Thursday, May 18, 8-9:30 a.m., Burnsville Area Employers Breakfast, The Original Pancake House, 14351 Nicollet Court, Burnsville. Topic: Engaging young and diverse employees in your workplace. Cost: $15. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

• Tuesday, May 23, 4-6 p.m., Women Empowered – Self Defense with David Younglove, Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville. Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Friday, May 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m., ribbon cutting, Piada Italian Street Food, 3333 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Information: Lori Oelrich at [email protected].

• Thursday, May 18, 4-6 p.m., ribbon cutting and open house, Eagan Auto Repair, 1340 Duckwood Drive, Eagan. Information: Lori Oelrich at [email protected].

• Thursday, May 18, 6-8 p.m., donor appreciation social and open house; 7 p.m. ribbon cutting for new location, Living Well Disability Services, 1158 Northland Drive, Mendota Heights. Information: Lori Oelrich at [email protected].

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Thursday, May 18, 5-9 p.m., Taste of Lakeville, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 day of event. Information: https://www.tasteoflakeville.org/.

Encourage Her Network events:

• Monday, May 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Signature Women’s Networking Luncheon, Hyatt Regency Hotel, 3200 E. 81st St., Bloomington. “How to Create Shared Success” with Rhoda Olsen, president and CEO of Great Clips. Cost: $30 members, $50 nonmembers ($60 at the door). Information/registration: encouragehernetwork.com.

Business Networking International events:

• Leads to Referrals Chapter of BNI meets 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Vivo Restaurant, 15435 Founders Lane, Apple Valley. Information: Helen Peterson, 952-412-0265.