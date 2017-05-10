Education briefs for the week of May 12

BHS Hall of Fame inductees announced

Joe Bueltel (Class of 1979), Jennifer Hall (Class of 1986), Greg Holker (Class of 1996), Kerry Kraemer (Class of 2007), Renata (Heupel) Mayrhofer (Class of 1977), Douglas Wendland (Class of 1969) and the 2002 BHS Chess Team have been selected as the 2017 inductees for the Burnsville High School Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held at the high school’s Mraz Center Friday, Oct. 13, beginning with a 4:30 p.m. reception and a 5 p.m. formal ceremony. Inductees will also be recognized at halftime at that evening’s home football game.

They will join 84 individuals and teams/organizations who have been inducted since the Hall of Fame was created in honor of the school’s 50th anniversary in 2006.

“The Hall of Fame honors graduates, staff members, teams and community members or organizations who have made exceptional achievements in their fields, significant contributions to BHS and or/unique contributions to their community on a local, state, national or international level,” according to Vicki Roy, chair of the Hall of Fame committee. “They serve as positive role models for our students and let them see what opportunities they may have and what they may achieve in their futures.”

BEST program hosts open house

Community members are invited to an open house hosted by the BEST transition program in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 on Tuesday, May 23, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at River Ridge Education Center, 100 River Ridge Court, Burnsville.

The program has a new location in the district’s former Administrative Services Center as part of Vision One91. Previously, the building housed about 40 districtwide employees in several departments that have been moved to Diamondhead Education Center. The name of the building has been changed to River Ridge Education Center.

The building has been renovated to meet the needs of BEST, which is the transition program for adult learners, ages 18 to 21, with disabilities. Students have individual education plans focusing on their transition from school to adult life in areas of employment, postsecondary education and independent living.

Open house activities will include tours and an overview of the BEST program. Visitors will be able to participate in the Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES Lab), a work development lab where students participate in work simulation experiences in the following areas: computer technology, construction/industrial, processing/production, consumer/service and business/marketing.

BEST used to be located in leased space across Highway 13 from Burnsville High School. Students and staff have benefited from the move because the new building has additional space that has been renovated to meet the specific needs of the program.

“The two separate floors allow for greater differentiation to meet the needs of a variety of students,” said Jenne O’Neill-Mager, administrator of the program. “In addition, it has specially-designed kitchens and bathrooms that promote greater independence for our students.”

District 191 orchestra concerts set May 22-23

Orchestra students from six schools in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 will perform in two upcoming concerts 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at the Mraz Center at Burnsville High School, 600 E. Highway 13.

The first concert will feature students in fifth through ninth grade who have been studying their string instruments for 1-6 years. Performers will be from these schools: Rahn Elementary, Harriet Bishop Elementary, Eagle Ridge Middle School, Nicollet Middle School, Metcalf Middle School and Burnsville High School. There will be a variety of selections, including “Fiddles on Fire,” “Pink Panther,” “Aurora Borealis” and “Chariots of Fire.”

The second concert will feature students in grades seven to 12 at Eagle Ridge Middle School and Burnsville High School and who have been studying their instruments for 6-10 years.

“This is a particularly bittersweet concert as we say goodbye to the graduating class of 2017, most of whom began playing in the One91 orchestra at Harriet Bishop Elementary in second grade,” said Emily Anderson, orchestra teacher. “These students are exemplary musicians who have paved the way for the future success of the One91 orchestra program, and have shown great dedication, perseverance and leadership.”

In addition to Anderson, District 191 orchestra teachers are Hope Grover, Nicholas Armstrong and Joshua Becker.

EDGE summer program registration

Registration is now open and a calendar of events is available for the EDGE, a comprehensive summer youth program for students entering grades six to nine (or up to 16 years of age), run by Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 Community Education in partnership with Farmington, Lakeville and New Prague schools.

The EDGE runs June 14-Aug. 25 and is located at Harriet Bishop Elementary School. Participants take daily field trips to places including Valleyfair, Minnesota Twins games, water parks, Minnesota Vikings training camp, movies, malls, bowling, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump, zip line courses, and many more. Breakfast, a bag lunch or lunch outings, snack and all fees (except Valleyfair admission, unless you have a pass) are included in the $34 daily fee. Transportation is available to and from several area schools in Burnsville, Farmington and Lakeville.

The focus of the EDGE is to give kids experiences that will help develop skills such as independence, responsibility, and accountability, along with improving interpersonal communication. These fun and positive experiences will be provided in both recreational and educational environments throughout the community, allowing kids to feel successful and receive recognition.

An open house for families to learn more about the EDGE will be take place 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Harriet Bishop Elementary, 14400 O’Connell Road, Savage.

For more information, contact Shar Lattery at 952-707-3908 or [email protected]. Register by downloading forms from the EDGE website at www.isd191.org/theEDGE.

District 191 sees 33 employees retire

Thirty-three employees, who have contributed a total of 747 years of service to Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, have already retired during the current school year or will retire in June.

“Many thanks to these employees for their dedication to the students and families of our school district,” said Chair Abigail Alt, speaking on behalf of the District 191 Board of Education. “We wish them all the best as they begin this next stage of their lives.”

Retirees are:

Edward Neill Elementary: Sharon Stickle, educational assistant; Lynda Zakariasen, teacher.

Gideon Pond Elementary: Nancy Joosten, teacher; Lori Meagher, teacher.

Hidden Valley Elementary: Barbara Anderson, teacher.

Marion W. Savage Elementary: Patricia Byrne, clerical; Eileen Feely, teacher.

Sky Oaks Elementary: Julie Beenken, nurse; Claire Short, educational assistant.

Rahn Elementary: Marcia Lawellin, teacher.

Vista View Elementary: Jeanne Brostrom, teacher; Elly Dahler, clerical; Carol Stroh, teacher.

William Byrne Elementary: Donald Koch, educational assistant.

Cluster – Elementary: Amber Cordahl, teacher.

Early Childhood Special Education: Shawn Perlich, teacher.

Eagle Ridge Middle School: Scott Carlson, teacher; James Wittstruck, teacher.

Metcalf Middle School: Deborah Bieleck, clerical; Brian Ribnick, teacher.

Nicollet Middle School: Janet Stephes, clerical; Dale Westlund, custodian.

Burnsville Alternative High School: Barb Dille, clerical.

Burnsville High School: Randy Day, activities director; Jennifer Hugstad-Vaa, teacher; Bruce Morrissette, assistant principal; Gene Roczniak, assistant principal; Linda Utter, food service.

Diamondhead Education Center: Judith Berndt, clerical; Stephanie Corbey, executive director of individualized student services; Grace Livers, program associate (Community Education); Andrea Sieber, clerical; Gordy Winterlin, director of accounting.

Local students win National Merit scholarships

The following local students have won National Merit $2,500 Scholarships: Trang Truong, Burnsville; Benjamin Pankow, Eagan; and Trevor Liggett, Rosemount.

Earlier this year, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, and on June 7 and July 17, some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced.

STA experimental vehicle earns trip to world championship

The St. Thomas Academy Experimental Vehicle Team has once again earned an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the Shell Drivers’ World Championship in London, after placing first in the regional qualifying round held at the 2017 Shell Eco-marathon Americas April 27-30.

The top three UrbanConcept teams from each region (Asia, Americas, Europe) will compete in the Drivers’ World Championship Grand Final on Sunday, May 29.

At the 2017 Shell Eco-marathon Americas, the STA team won the UrbanConcept Battery-Electric Category by achieving 50.3 miles per kilowatt hour.

Local team members include Sam Westlake, junior, Farmington; Nicholas Kern, junior, Lakeville; and Nicholas Wright, sophomore, Eagan. Mark Westlake, of Farmington, is one of the faculty advisers. The following Lakeville South High School students participated in this year’s French speaking contest. Back row, from left: Andrew Bantz, Owen Schultz, Tyler Holzer, Ryan Tullis. Row 5: Larissa Ernst, Jenna Christiansen, Maci Kiecker, Nicole Banitt, Stephanie McGrath, Hannah Lundblad, Andrew Mills. Row 4: Jake Bornholdt, Alex Church, Anson Tiong, Michael McCune, Hayden Epinette. Row 3: Madeline Brohmer, Madison Schomburg, Emily Copeland, Nicole Johnson. Row 2: Steveniece Oakland, Anna Amodeo, Madelyn Cook. Front row: Annika Fox, Claire Schostag, Ben Wick. (Photo submitted)

Lakeville South French students earn honors

Twenty-six Lakeville South High School students participated in the annual A Vous la Parole French speaking contest April 27 in Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota.

Sponsored annually by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French, with the support of the University of Minnesota Department of French and Italian, the contest recognizes excellence in French speaking skills. This year’s contest drew 1,223 entries among students in grades 7-12.

The contest categories include prose and poetry recitations, theater presentations, song performances, extemporaneous reading, extemporaneous conversation, as well as original skits. Students are given ratings based on a four-star system with four stars earning them a blue medal, three stars earning a red medal, and two stars earning a white medal. All participants receive a certificate of participation regardless of their particular rating.

The Lakeville South students are taught by Anne Muske.

Little visits local preschool

State Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, visited May 5 with the pre-kindergarten class at New Horizon Academy in Lakeville. Little spent time talking about the importance of education and read the children a book that they created themselves titled “What I Want to Be When I Grow Up.” Each child drew and wrote about what they want to be and when they asked Little what he wants to be when he grows up, he replied, “Me.” The class awarded Little with a “Rock Star” badge for his visit. Photo submitted

Reading, math tutors needed at Eagan schools

Eagan needs five literacy tutors and one math tutor for the 2017-18 school year, according to Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps. This is part of an AmeriCorps recruitment effort of approximately 1,700 literacy and 300 math tutors throughout the state.

Both full- and part-time tutors are being recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall. By joining Reading Corps or Math Corps, individuals will be helping more than 35,000 students statewide. Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are statewide programs to help every Minnesota student succeed in reading by the end of third grade, and in math by the end of eighth grade.

Eagan-area sites that have been awarded tutor positions are: Rahn Elementary, Creative Wonders Childcare, Intergenerational Learning Center, and Pilot Knob Early Learning Program. There are approximately 900 sites statewide awarded this status.

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps tutors commit to 11 months of service, during which they earn $574 (full-time) every two weeks and an education award of up to $5,815 to help pay for further education at the end of their service. Full-time tutors are also eligible for health insurance and child care assistance.

Math and literacy tutors are fully trained by Math Corps and Reading Corps. Tutor candidates come from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from high school graduates to retirees. To learn more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or to apply to serve as a tutor, visit readingandmath.net or contact 866-859-2825.

Glacier Hills Elementary receives national award for magnet schools

Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science in Eagan was selected to receive the 2017 Donald R. Waldrip Award and $2,500 from Magnet Schools of America during the organization’s national conference April 29 in Los Angeles.

Earlier this spring, Glacier Hills was one of only 89 magnet schools in the nation and five in Minnesota selected to receive a 2017 School of Excellence Award as part of MSA’s annual merit awards program. From that list, Glacier Hills and four other School of Excellence recipients were chosen to be considered for special awards that are given to the top magnet schools in the nation each year. Members of the selection committee made site visits to each of the schools in early April and the winners were announced at the national conference. Named after MSA’s founder and first executive director, the Donald R. Waldrip Award is given to the top elementary School of Excellence recipient.

“We are honored to be recognized for the incredible work and dedication of our staff over the 10 years we have worked to develop our magnet program into a model for the nation” said Glacier Hills Principal Scott Thomas. “We believe that rich experience in the arts and sciences that are integrated and infused throughout the day makes for an environment where all students can thrive and learn at high levels.”

Magnet Schools of America advocates for high-quality instructional programs that promote choice, equity, diversity and academic excellence for all students. Their annual merit awards program recognizes magnet schools that show a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful desegregation/diversity efforts, specialized teaching staffs, and parent and community involvement. To be considered for an award, schools must submit an application with information about student achievement, school demographics, theme fidelity and integration, innovative instructional strategies used at the school, parent and community involvement, and examples of achievement and awards received by students and staff.

Glacier Hills is one five elementary magnet schools that families can choose from in District 196. Enrollment at District 196 magnet schools is open to all students in the district through an enrollment application and lottery process held each January. Transportation is provided for students who are selected for enrollment in a magnet school. For more information, go to www.District196.org/MagnetSchools/.

DI Global Finals for 10 District 196 teams

Ten Destination ImagiNation teams representing six District 196 schools had top finishes at the state tournament April 22 and qualified to compete at the DI Global Finals May 24-27 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Destination ImagiNation is a worldwide, performance-based competition that develops students’ creative skills through problem-solving, improvisation, teamwork and independent thinking. Teams of students ranging from elementary to high school compete by age level in one of seven different challenges: technical (Show and Tech); engineering (In It Together); scientific (Top Secret); fine arts (Vanished!); improvisational (3-Peat); project outreach (Ready, Willing and Fable), and an instant challenge.

A total of 15 teams from District 196 schools qualified for the state tournament at regional competitions held this spring. The 10 teams listed below had top finishes at state to earn a spot at the DI Global Finals; teams that choose to attend must cover their own expenses to make the trip.

• Dancing Ombre Otters from Woodland Elementary School finished first in the technical challenge. Team members are Kaira Cullen, Arianna Johnston, Maddie King, Julia Koudelka and Pheobe Noel, and the team manager is Leah Cochenet Noel.

• Sponsored by Cows from Woodland Elementary finished first in the fine arts challenge. Team members are Caden Brassow, Harley Gray, Diya Nayak, Angela Reimann, Margo Sadler and Vincent Theis, and the team managers are Jon and Cyndi Brassow.

• Little Neon Monsters from Dakota Hills Middle School finished first in the technical challenge. Team members are Audrey Schwartz, Kristin Cullen, Jacob Brassow, Billie Alexander and Fiona Gray, and the team managers are Melissa and Donavan Schwartz.

• LoaDIng… from Rosemount Middle School finished first in the project outreach challenge. Team members are Reegan Cannaday, Matthew Pulju, Shannon Kearney, Sarah Gorgoglione, David Conner, Kaitlyn Henry and Zoe Smith, and the team managers are Lee and Eric Neumann and Ashley Cannaday.

• Lower Expectations from Eagan High School finished first in the engineering challenge. Team members are Drew Agard, Jack Burright, Max Schwartz, Daniel Tschida and Lucas Williams, and the team manager is Darla Agard.

• Creative Awesomeness from Southview Elementary School finished second in the project outreach challenge. Team members are Finn Dugan, Caleb Keefer, India Rutten, Madison Rutherford, Cassie Hubley, Macy Mueller and Bella Madson, and the team managers are Kristin Rutherford and Stephanie Madson.

• Drum Roll Please!, a community team from Apple Valley, finished second in the project outreach challenge. Team members are Henry Lambert, Brady Thomas, Abby Duensing, Andrew Seppelt, Grace Swenson and Ella Lambert.

• In the Barnyard from Woodland Elementary finished third in the technical challenge. Team members are Samson Axelrod, Jacob Braginsky, Navya Gupta, Karen Miller, Maggie Williams and Aidan Zilge, and the team manager is Darla Agard.

• ManiActs from Rosemount Middle finished third in the improvisational challenge. Team members are Annelise Battaglia, Miriam Kassem, Doha Kassem, Sarah Allen and Lexi Allen, and the team manager is Liz Battaglia.

• Penguins From Jupiter from Red Pine Elementary School finished fourth in the scientific challenge. Team members are Morgan Becker, Ella Bromley, Allie Gladen, Emily Hopke, Kate Reed and Ashley Swenson, and the team managers are Jeff Becker, Mike Reed and Derek Gladen.

Summer recreational tennis for adults offered in District 196

District 196 Community Education offers adult summer recreational tennis led by USTA Northern trained coach Jeanne Ewen. Sign up at https://district196.ce.eleyo.com.

• Beginner Tennis Lessons, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7-July 5, Scott Highlands Middle School courts. Cost: $49.

• Intermediate/Advanced Tennis Lessons, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 11, Rosemount High School courts; July 25-Aug. 29, Eastview High School courts. Cost: $49 per session.

• Sets in the City Tennis, league play, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, June 4-July 2, Eastview High School courts. Cost: $59.

Open house for Lisa Snyder

Lakeville Area Public Schools will hold a going away open house for Superintendent Lisa Snyder 3-5 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Lakeville Area Art Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

Cookies and coffee will be served.

Snyder was hired as superintendent in 2011 after serving two years as the superintendent of schools in Merrill, Wis. She announced her resignation from District 194 on Nov. 17, 2016, which she said would be effective at the end of her current contract in June.

District 194 School Board agenda for May 16

Following is the agenda for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, special meeting of the District 194 School Board at Crystal Lake Education Center.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Discussion

a. Solar Panel Presentation – LME Students

b. Elementary Updated Attendance Guidelines

c. Proposed Budget Book

d. TIES and Sunguard Transition Update

e. Transportation Safety Zones

f. Negotiations Process Documentation

3. Closed Session

a. 2016-17 Superintendent Performance Pay Process

4. Future Topics for Consideration

5. Adjournment