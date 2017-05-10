Faith briefs for the week of May 12

A helping hand in Peru

Bill and Vickie Fischer and their daughter, Nicole, all of Farmington and representing Apple Valley’s Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church, recently returned from their second trip to Peru, where they provided assistance in villages through the International Children’s Network. At right, Vickie Fischer checks to see if a sweater made by a member of Spirit of Life will fit a child residing in a mountain village; the Fischers also brought wheelchairs for disabled children. Under the auspices of ICN, the Matsiko World Orphan Choir has performed at Spirit of Life three times and will be returning again in June. Church members have sponsored at-risk children in the choir who are from Peru and other countries. Submitted photo by Bill Fischer

Spirit of Life hosts guest speaker from Breaking Free

Apple Valley’s Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church will host a guest speaker, Terry Forliti, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Forliti is the executive director of St. Paul-based Breaking Free, a nationally recognized nonprofit serving women involved in systems of abuse, exploitation and prostitution/sex trafficking.

The Twin Cities have reportedly long been a hub for sex trafficking, and predictions are for an increase in activity in the months leading up to the Super Bowl in 2018.

“At Breaking Free,” according to its website, “we understand sex trafficking as a vicious cycle of violence, abuse, incarceration, and addiction. Repeated experiences of violence undermine women’s capacities to avoid further victimization. Sexual exploitation distorts the lives of women, destroys families, and undermines the fabric of our communities. In order to break the cycle, we must first recognize sex trafficking/prostitution as a form of violence against women.”

Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church is located at 14401 Pilot Knob Road in Apple Valley. The event is free and open to the public. However, the church is collecting nonperishable food items and cleaning supplies to help stock the Breaking Free pantry, so attendees should consider bringing an item to donate. For more information, call the church office at 952-423-2212.

Organ dedication concert

Farmington Lutheran Church will present an organ dedication concert 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, to celebrate its new pipe organ.

The church’s Sanctuary Choir and Joyful Ringers will perform along with special guest organist Erich Knapp and Karissa Dennis, director of music at the church.

Treats will be served following the concert. Freewill donations will go to Farmington Lutheran Church’s Music Ministry fund.

The church is at 20600 Akin Road. Call 651-463-4100 with questions.

Money management program

Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan is hosting Financial Peace University 6 p.m. Sundays, June 11 to Aug. 16. The nine-week class is open to all.

The program is a long-term plan for financial stability and responsibility. Financial Peace opens up the conversation about money and allows people to talk about a budget that works for them.

A free preview will be offered 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Easter Lutheran by the Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.

Sign up for the class at easter.org/wordpress/?page_id=6919. Cost is $93 for materials plus shipping.

Plant sale at Spirit of Hope

Spirit of Hope Catholic Community will hold its fifth annual plant sale fundraiser 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27. The sale will feature a variety of plants, including perennials, vegetables, native plants and more. Master gardeners will be on hand to offer advice and answer any questions.

Spirit of Hope is co-located with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2035 Charlton Road, in Sunfish Lake.