Family Calendar for the week of May 12

To submit items for the Family Calendar, email: [email protected].

Saturday, May 13

Retro 5K Run Walk sponsored by Burnsville Women of Today, 8:30 a.m., Crystal Lake Beach Park, Burnsville. Cost: $25 adults, $20 children 12 and under. Registration information: www.burnsvillewomenoftoday.com or www.active.com.

Plant sale by the Eagan Garden Club, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Holz Farm Park, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Perennials, hanging baskets, annuals, vegetables and herbs. Cash and checks only.

Metro Republican Women breakfast meeting, 8:30 a.m., Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. Speaker: Twila Brase, co-founder, Citizens Council for Health Freedom. Cost: $18 members, $20 nonmembers, $10 students. Walk-ins welcome. Information: www.metrogopwomen.org.

Rick’s Community Bike Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Goodyear Superior Service Center, 14580 Glenda Drive, Apple Valley. Proceeds support Kids ’n Kinship. Information: www.ricksbikesale.com.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting, 10:30 a.m., Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. All are welcome. Information: citizensclimatelobby.org.

Monday, May 15

Legal Assistance of Dakota County, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Receive a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney regarding family law matters such as domestic abuse, custody, child support or visitation. Call 952-891-7135 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, May 16

Consumer law clinic, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Get help with consumer law matters such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Saturday, May 20

Perennial sale by the Dakota Gardeners, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community of Christ Church, 5990 134th St. Court, Apple Valley; 651-455-2889. Perennials are divided and donated by club members. A selection of annuals and vegetables also included.

Plant sale by the Lakeville Garden Club, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9975 W. 194th St., Lakeville. Features annuals, perennials, hanging plants and vegetables. Proceeds fund club events and community outreach projects.

Plant sale by the Apple Valley Garden Club, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Park Pavilion, County Road 42 and Elm Drive, Apple Valley.

Plant sale by Sweet Sioux Garden Club, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Faith Covenant Church parking lot, 12921 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Features perennials from members’ gardens, perennials from South Cedar Greenhouse and combo kits from Wagner Greenhouse. Proceeds provide scholarships to horticulture students through the National Garden Clubs of MN.

South of the River Powwow, Burnsville High School, 600 E. Highway 13, Burnsville. Doors open at 11 a.m. First grand entry at 1 p.m., free feast at 5 p.m. and second grand entry at 7 p.m., with the powwow concluding at 9 p.m. Free. Follow the powwow on Twitter at @SOTRpowwow.

Ongoing

Elko New Market citywide garage sale, May 18-20. Information: www.ci.enm.mn.us or 952-461-2777.

Eagan parkrun, a free weekly timed 5K run, 9 a.m. Saturdays at Thomas Lake Park, 4350 Thomas Lake Road, Eagan. Rain or shine. Fun for all ages and abilities, runners, joggers, walkers. To get a time recorded and stored online, register at www.parkrun.us/register and bring your barcode with you. Information: www.parkrun.us/eagan.

Emotions Anonymous meetings, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• May 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.

• May 15, 12-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 15309 Maple Island Road, Burnsville.

• May 16, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Red Pine Elementary School, 530 Red Pine Lane, Eagan.

• May 18, 12-5 p.m., Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville.

• May 19, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bosch Security Systems Inc., 12000 Portland Ave. S., Burnsville.

Memorial Blood Centers will hold the following blood drive. Call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit mbc.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• May 17, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Questar Assessment Inc., 5550 Upper 147th St. W., Apple Valley.