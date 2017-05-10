Seniors news for the week of May 12

Life Line Screening

Life Line Screening will conduct screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and more on June 14 at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 10658 210th St. W., Lakeville.

Packages start at $149. Preregistration is required. For information or to make an appointment, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

Apple Valley seniors

The Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, is home to the following activities, which are organized and run by the Apple Valley Seniors and Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 952-953-2345 or go to www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Monday, May 15 – Int. Line Dancing, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Pool, noon; Bridge, 12:45 p.m.; Happy Stitchers, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 – Quilting Bees, 9 a.m.; Bike Group, 9:30 a.m.; Tuesday Painters, 9:30 a.m.; Catered Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Pool, noon; Cribbage, noon; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; Spanish – Intermediate, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 – Donated Bread, 9 a.m.; Fun Folks on Spokes, 9:30 a.m.; Yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Velvet Tones, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Pool, noon; Dominoes, 1 p.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 – Stadium Tour, 9 a.m.; Beg. Line Dancing, 9:15 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 10 a.m.; FMSC, 11: 30 a.m.; Insurance Counseling, noon; Pool, noon; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Recreated Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; 500, 1 p.m.; Color & Chat, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19 – Men’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Women’s Breakfast, 9 a.m.; Fun Folks on Spokes, 9:30 a.m.; Discover Group, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Women’s Pool, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Members Bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Burnsville seniors

The Burnsville Senior Center is located in the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Call 952-707-4120 for information about the following senior events.

Monday, May 15 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; Balance/Brains, 10:15 a.m.; Mobility, 11:15 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:45 p.m.; Defensive Driving Class, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 – Balance/Brains, 10:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 10:30 a.m.; Mobility, 11:15 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing; Defensive Driving Class, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 – Woodcarvers, 8 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; Chair Tai Chi, 11 a.m.; 500, 12:45 p.m.; Belle Ann Party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 – Foot Clinic, 9 a.m.; Health Insurance Council, 9 a.m.; Belle Scrappers, 9:30 a.m.; Crafters, 10 a.m.; Balance/Brains, 10:15 a.m.; Mobility, 11:15 a.m.; Wood Carving, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 19 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Painting, 9 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:15 p.m.

Eagan seniors

The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for seniors in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.

Monday, May 15 – Mahjong, 9 a.m.; Zumba (Oasis), 9 a.m.; F&Fab, 10 a.m.; FFL (Oasis), 11 a.m.; Drop In Time, 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 – Quilting, 9:30 a.m.; Euchre/500, 12:45 p.m.; Defensive Driving, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 – Coffee, Conversations & Games, 9 a.m.; Brain Fitness, 9:30 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 – Dominoes, 9 a.m.; Bridge, 12:45 p.m.

Friday, May 19 – Drop In Time, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Zumba (Oasis), 10:15 a.m.; S/B/Yoga (Oasis), 11:10 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Farmington seniors

The Rambling River Center is located at 325 Oak St. For more information on trips, programs and other activities, call 651-280-6970.

Monday, May 15 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Dulcimer Club, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Recycled Cards, 12:30 p.m.; 500 Cards, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Fitness Center Orientation, 9:30 a.m.; Wood Carving, 1 p.m.; Silver Tea with Looney Lutherans, 1 p.m.; Pickleball Drop-in, 4 p.m.; Yoga, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; AMP, 6 p.m. Deadline: Wife Begins at 40.

Thursday, May 18 – Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Coffee Guys/Gals, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Tea Lady Slipper Garden Club, 1 p.m.; Pickleball Drop-in, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 19 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Kings Room, Northfield, 10:30 a.m.

Rosemount seniors

The following activities are sponsored by the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department and the Rosemount Area Seniors. For more information, call the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000.

Monday, May 15 – Bridge, 9 a.m.; 500, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 – Coffee at Cub, 8 a.m.; Bid Euchre, 9 a.m.; AMP, noon; Craft Club, 1 p.m.; Easy Tai Chi, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 – Walking Club, 9 a.m.; Canasta, 10 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 1 p.m.; Quilting Club, 1 p.m.; Musical Jam, Assembly Hall, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 – Cribbage, 9 a.m.; RAS Mystery Trip, 11 a.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 19 – Euchre, 9 a.m.; 500 Tourney, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 – Elvis/Roy Orbison Tribute Band Concert, 7 p.m.

The Rosemount Area Seniors are located in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Check monitors and room schedules at the facility for activity locations.

Lakeville seniors

All Lakeville Area Active Adults events are held at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4620 for information.

Monday, May 15 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Computer Tutoring, 9 a.m.; Lakeville Comprehensive Plan, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Class, 9:30 a.m.; Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Classic Voices at Kingsley Shores, 10:30 a.m.; Legal Advice, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Waste Less, Eat Healthy, 1 p.m.; Texas Hold ’em and Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Spanish Intermediates Class, 2:40 p.m.; Nightclub Two-Step Lessons, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 – Pickleball, 9 a.m.; Dominoes & Poker, 9 a.m.; Caregiving Consultations, 9-11 a.m.; Creative Writing, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Party Bridge, noon; Ping Pong, 12:30 p.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.; Billiards, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 – Men’s Golf, 8 a.m.; Beginners Line Dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Health Angels Biking, 8:45 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9 a.m. to noon; Poker & Hearts, 9 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Pinochle, noon; Cardio & Strength, 5:30 p.m.; Pickleball, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 – Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Classic Voices at St. Gertrude’s, 10:30 a.m.; Red Hat Chorus, 10:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Euchre, Hand & Foot, noon; Quilting Group, 1 p.m.; Classic Voices at Augustana Regent, 1:30 p.m.; Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m.; Red Hat Chorus at Trinity Terrace, 2 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Pickleball, 9 a.m.; Poker, 9 a.m.; Country Heat, 9:30 a.m.; 500 Cards, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Stability Ball Exercise, 11:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Social Painting, 1 p.m.