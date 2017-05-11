Address mental health issues in schools

To the editor:

I felt that Laura Adelmann’s story titled “District 194 teachers issue cry for help” was great; it stirred strong feelings inside me. Figuring out how to prevent the escalation of mental and emotional health issues is important. Clearly, more counselors or school psychologists are needed. Teachers have enough responsibility and they should not be required to bear the burden of dealing with a subject as complex as mental health. Therapists and psychologists have years of training for that, and even for them it’s no simple task. I understand that feeling responsible for helping someone through challenging times is very much like attempting to walk on eggshells without breaking them.

I’m fully aware that finding money is always an issue, however, money spent now will save money later. I tend to think more state funding to support teachers, and therefore students, would be an easy decision. It’s well-known that if mental health issues are not addressed, they are more likely to escalate. And in the worst cases, result in more crime, drug abuse, runaways, and under-age prostitution. Add to that health care and insurance costs when people seek treatment later. Perhaps I’m missing some critical facts as to why money can’t be found in the budget to put more counselors in schools, but I welcome the discussion. In my eyes, this seems like something that could be agreed upon by everyone, whether fiscally conservative or fiscally liberal.

Andy Alt

Lakeville