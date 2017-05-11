Backing Fire Chief Scott

To the editor:

Recently Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott has been accused of bias while appointing a new battalion chief. I trust our justice system will find the charges against Scott to be baseless.

I can vouch for Scott’s good character as I have known him for many years through our affiliation in Eagan Rotary, working on club fundraisers as well as Fire Department events and fundraisers. Scott is a man of his word and has been an outstanding public servant in the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department and most recently within the Eagan Fire Department.

Unfortunately these accusations have caused Scott’s name to be unfairly “dragged through the mud.” I am reminded of the fraud charges involving Labor Secretary Raymond J. Donovan. After he was acquitted in May 1987, he poignantly asked, “Which office do I go to, to get my reputation back?”

The citizens who know Mike Scott and understand the contribution he has made to the city of Eagan are behind him. We know Mike. He has, and will continue to have, an excellent, unblemished reputation.

Donald DeGenaro

Eagan