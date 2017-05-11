Bats sounding off for Eagan softball

Wildcats averaging more than 8 runs a game during recent hot streak Eagan infielder McKenna Melville picks up a ground ball during the championship game of the Eastview Great 8 Tournament. Melville hit a two-run homer in the Wildcats’ 4-1 victory over Hermantown. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Scoring runs in bunches can do a lot for a team’s morale – and its record.

After going 3-2 in its first five games, Eagan’s softball team has won 11 of 13, sending a steady procession of runners across the plate in the process. Through Wednesday’s 8-1 victory over Apple Valley, Eagan had scored 111 runs in its last 13 games. The Wildcats even scored eight runs in one of the games they lost during that stretch, 9-8 against Rosemount on May 3.

“We’re very excited about the way we’re hitting the ball,” coach Christian Duncan said after Eagan beat Hermantown 4-1 in the championship game of the Eastview Great 8 Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Duncan attributed the productivity to “just having patience at the place. We’ve also done some drills, like bouncing tennis balls to simulate changeups and using high tees for high pitches. The girls are working hard on it in practice and before games, and we’re seeing results.”

Eagan is 14-4 overall and 9-3 in the South Suburban Conference, meaning the Wildcats had to win their last two conference games and hope Prior Lake lost two and Farmington at least one to share the title. Eagan closes the regular season with SSC road games at Burnsville on Thursday and at Eastview on Tuesday, May 16. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

Eagan also defeated Hopkins 16-4 and Bloomington Jefferson 4-2 at the Eastview tourney as the Wildcats reached the championship game for the second consecutive year. Last year, they lost to Mankato West at the Great 8 tourney. Saturday, infielder McKenna Melville hit a two-run homer to help support winning pitcher Alyssa Jolliffe in the championship game. Hermantown, which finished third in the 2016 state Class 3A tournament, lost for the first time in 10 games this season.

Jolliffe also homered against Jefferson in the semifinals of Saturday’s tournament. “We were glad to see Jefferson here. They’re a top team and we were able to handle them,” Duncan said. “We’ve got four games (this) week, all conference games, so we have to carry the momentum over to this week.”

The Wildcats’ recent successful stretch also includes a 5-2 victory over Farmington, which last week was ranked fourth in Class 4A.

The key to the offensive success, Duncan said, was not having to rely on one or two players to carry the lineup. “Mya Krahn and Emma Redlin, hitting eight and nine for us, had clutch hits throughout the day (at the Eastview tourney),” Duncan said. “If we can get one through nine hitting for us, that’s going to be huge. It’s what we had today and what we’ve had the last four days. Hopefully we can keep that going.”

Eagan last reached the state tournament in 2009 and is anxious to go back. The Wildcats finished second to Park of Cottage Grove in the Section 3 playoffs last year.