Bike lanes coming to Shannon Parkway

Road reconstruction project starts in June

Bike lines will be added to Shannon Parkway over the summer between County Road 42 and 46 while the road is reconstructed.

The north and southbound lanes will be striped for bike lanes similar to the lanes created when Shannon Parkway was reconstructed north of County Road 42 in 2012.

The road will remain two lanes for vehicles following construction.

The project will begin after June 12 and happen in two to three phases, according to Monica Heil, project engineer, to limit disruption.

“We recognize that’s a long stretch of road and having it all closed at any one time could create some traffic issues,” Heil said.

She said as a detour, residents should use Chippendale Avenue if possible.

“Residents will always have access to their homes,” Heil said.

Construction workers will reuse the roadway by reclaiming the existing road and grinding it up.

It’s part of $1.1 million worth of street improvement projects in store for Rosemount this summer.

The Shannon Hills neighborhood will also experience plenty of road construction this summer as Crocus Way, Clover Lane, Cranberry Way, and Cobbler Avenue will receive the mill and overlay treatment where the top layer of the street is removed and a new layer of pavement is put in its place.

“It will help extend the useful life of the existing road,” Heil said.

Jaycee Park will also receive some storm sewer and parking lot improvements this summer.

Construction on these projects are scheduled to begin after school gets out in June and be complete by Sept. 1.

Greystone Park will also be built over the summer.

Dan Schultz, Rosemount Parks and Recreation director, said he expects the majority of the approximately $300,000 park to be completed by the middle of July.

He said there’s already been some grading done by the developer and he expects construction activity to start in mid-May.