Blaze slowly picking up steam

Burnsville is slowly taking the wraps off Sam Carlson, which is a warning shot to anybody playing the Blaze the rest of baseball season.

The Blaze coaches had not allowed Carlson, their hard-throwing senior right-hander, to pitch a complete game or come anywhere near the high school daily limit of 105 pitches in his first four starts. On Monday, he threw 80 pitches and worked all seven innings in a 2-0 victory at Rosemount, which kept Burnsville in touch with the South Suburban Conference leaders.

In five appearances this season Carlson is 3-1 with one no-decision and has allowed just two runs.

“He’s going to be a first-round draft choice, and I just love watching him pitch,” Burnsville head coach Mick Scholl said. “Did he have better stuff today? I can’t really judge that because you’re looking at a kid that is so talented. He wants the ball and he wants it in big games. That’s the competitive side that you see, and that we know as coaches.

“All I know is, anytime you’re throwing 94-96 (mph) and getting your second pitch over the plate, you’re pretty tough.”

The Blaze is being careful with Carlson, not wanting to endanger the future of a pitcher expected to go early in next month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. If Carlson doesn’t sign a professional baseball contract this summer, he has a scholarship waiting at the University of Florida. As the weather gets warmer the Blaze coaches will gradually increase Carlson’s workload, but “we never really want to push our kids too hard at the beginning of the year,” Scholl said.

Carlson had no walks and 10 strikeouts, but through six innings was in a 0-0 game because Rosemount junior Aidan Maldonado – a University of Illinois commit – was throwing just about as well.

Burnsville’s Ryan Brunner and Max Carlson led off the seventh with singles, and a double by Max Hanson down the third-base line scored both runners.

“About an inning before (Hanson) struck out with runners on base, and I told him baseball’s a game where you can be the hero in the next at-bat,” Scholl said. “He didn’t look that good in his first two at-bats, but sure enough he came up and was a hero in his third at-bat.”

Rosemount defeated Burnsville 4-2 on April 17. Sam Carlson departed after five innings in that game holding a 2-1 lead, but the Irish scored three runs in the top of the seventh against the Blaze bullpen.

Monday, the Irish threatened to take the lead in the sixth when Nick Magnusson led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The next hitter, Griffin Lanoue, ground to shortstop and the runner couldn’t score. The next batter, Cole Kraemer, put down a safety squeeze. When Sam Carlson fielded and threw to first, Magnusson broke for the plate, but Brunner threw him out at home.

Burnsville defeated Farmington 7-1 on Tuesday and Lakeville North 10-0 on Wednesday to improve to 11-4 overall and 11-3 in the South Suburban Conference. Burnsville now is tied with North and Eastview for first place in the league.

Caleb Casey pitched a two-hitter over five innings and struck out seven against Lakeville North. Sam Carlson had a home run and four RBI.

The Blaze is trying to get to the state tournament for the second consecutive year. Eastview and East Ridge could be Burnsville’s chief rivals in the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.

“We have the best player in the state on the mound, but we haven’t hit the ball very well when he’s pitching,” Scholl said. “We’ve also gone up against (other teams’) No. 1’s, too.

“It’s been a battle. We have a lot of new guys playing varsity ball, but our bats are slowly starting to wake up. We’ve won five straight. We’re starting to get confidence, and winning builds confidence.”

Honoring veterans

The Burnsville and Eagan high school baseball teams will team up to put on a ceremony for military veterans before their game Thursday at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville. Veterans are asked to check in at 5 p.m. A color guard ceremony and the national anthem will take place at 5:30, with the first pitch at 6:15. For more information, visit www.burnsvillebaseball.org.