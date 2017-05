Mr. David Bouma and Mrs. Brenda Bouma are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter Tristan Bouma to Michael Deike, son of Mrs. Elizabeth Deike and late Mr. Brian Deike.

Both are 2004 graduates of Lakeville North High School.

Bride-to-be works as a hairstylist at Chill Salon and Man Cave in Rosemount, MN. Groom-to-be works as a electrician for Cobalt Electric.

The couple is planning an August 19, 2017 weding at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakeville.