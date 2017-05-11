Connect with nature

To the editor:

More and more people are experiencing serious cases of anxiety and depression. In last week’s Burnsville-Eagan newspaper, there was a story about the jump in students reporting anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. What can we do about this? Why the dramatic increase?

There is a free online course from Coursera called “A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment” by Dr. Rajagopal Raghunathan who says while there is strong research about happiness but this research is not well known. Raj has several YouTube videos on happiness that are fun to watch.

Endocrine disruptors may also be behind the dramatic increases of anxiety and depression. Dr. Henry Emmons said at a recent breakfast meeting of People Incorporated Mental Health Services that the chemicals in fertilizers and pesticides may be responsible for the increase in anxiety and depression. The chemicals commonly used on our lawns bio accumulate. Over the long term, these pesticides and fertilizers kill pollinators, pollute our water and impact our emotional and physical health. I am deeply grateful to my neighbors with dandelions in their yards. Thank you.

How do we move toward improved health and well-being for all? Emmons recommends exercise, eating clean, social connections, mindful practices including gardening and connection with nature. Walking on asphalt next to sprayed lawns may be mildly toxic to some. Humans may have basic physical requirements to have connection with soil, trees, plants which is not understood by our dominate culture but is understood by many indigenous people across the planet.

If you know someone with depression or anxiety — encourage gardening. The Open Door in Eagan offers gardening plots for people. People can also volunteer as a giving gardener. Imagine if some of those students who reported suffering from depression and anxiety would volunteer at the garden. These students would be helping pollinators and helping people who use our local food shelf while getting exercise and the best chemical treatment for anxiety and depression — connection with nature.

Laura Hedlund

Eagan