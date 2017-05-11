Domestic abuser faces new attempted murder charges

Terrell James Pleasant

A Burnsville man convicted 12 years ago of attempted murder in a domestic attack is again charged with attempted murder.

Terrell James Pleasant, 40, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree attempted murder after a brutal alleged attack on his girlfriend three days earlier.

Pleasant stabbed the 42-year-old woman multiple times with a pair of metal scissors after telling her, “You’re gonna die,” according to the criminal complaint.

Pleasant also allegedly punched her in the face and choked her. The woman’s daughter called 911 at around 8 p.m. May 6 after arriving home and finding her mother covered in blood.

Nearly six hours later police found Pleasant in his vehicle, parked about two miles from the residence at 14264 Irving Ave. S. where he lived with the woman and her daughter. Police arrested Pleasant after he exited the vehicle and started to walk away.

“I’m sorry for what I did,” Pleasant said as he lay on the ground, according to the complaint.

The woman is recovering from life-threatening wounds, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a news release.

Pleasant’s history of domestic violence includes an attempted second-degree murder conviction in Scott County in 2005 and fifth-degree assault convictions in 2011 and 2017, the complaint said.

The victim of his alleged May 6 attack suffered 10 stab wounds, a collapsed lung and two neck lacerations, one that required sutures to close, the complaint said. The stab wounds were near her ribs, neck, left cheek and hand. Her left eye was swollen shut.

The woman’s daughter told police she called her mother’s cellphone at about 7:40 p.m. to ask for a ride home from work. Pleasant answered and told her her mother would come to pick her up. He sounded “rushed,” and she could hear her mother yelling in the background, the complaint said.

The daughter got a ride home with a co-worker and arrived to find the door locked. After she knocked and yelled to be let in, Pleasant came to the door covered in blood, walked to his vehicle and left, the complaint said.

Then her mother came walking out, saying Pleasant was trying to kill her. Pleasant had stopped the assault when they heard the pounding on the door, the complaint said.

The woman told police Pleasant “snapped” and punched her in the face four times after arriving home and accusing her of cheating on him, it said. She said he violently twisted her neck about seven times and then grabbed the 4- to 5-inch pair of scissors.

“She described how Pleasant would spread the skin on her neck and hold it tight while he stabbed her,” the complaint said. “She said she jerked and moved away in an attempt to avoid the stabs. She said she was pleading for her life during the stabbings.”

She told police Pleasant had a history of assaulting her.

In addition to the murder charges, Pleasant is accused of first- and second-degree assault and domestic assault after two or more prior convictions.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Bail was set at $500,000 with conditions. His next appearance is May 31 in Hastings.