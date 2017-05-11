Global Warming 101

To the editor:

Global warming is a terrible term. It was the first term used to describe what later became a political football. Almost all of the liberals believed in it and most conservatives thought it was bunk.

The latest term is “climate change.” It is far less political, but still most liberals think it is true and most conservatives think it is false.

I like to think of it as smog in the atmosphere. I am sure that I am over simplifying the issue but I believe it is quite accurate. Almost everyone believes in smog. You can see it as you go over large cities when the atmosphere’s pressure is rising. It is hard on anyone with breathing difficulties like asthma sufferers.

Smog in the atmosphere is bad for everyone. If left unchecked, it causes breathing difficulties for people with asthma. It causes heat problems for everyone. Of course, it wouldn’t get that far because people are too smart. If it got too hot we would quit emitting CO2 into the atmosphere. If we wait too long, it may even become illegal to drive personal automobiles.

So, buy fuel efficient cars, recycle more, turn the heat down in the winter to 68 degrees and turn the air conditioner up to 78 degrees in the summer time.

Harley Horsager

Lakeville