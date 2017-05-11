Legislators take aim at 1957 law

Law limits rec league spending

Call it the trophies and T-shirts bill.

Two Burnsville-area legislators are seeking to rewrite a 1957 state law that sets an $800 annual limit on spending for such items through city recreational leagues.

Legislation proposed by District 56A Rep. Drew Christensen, R-Savage, and District 56 Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, would remove the limit, which Christensen called “outdated” and “ridiculous.”

Christensen said he introduced the House version, which passed 98-32 May 1, at the urging of Savage Mayor Janet Williams and city staff.

“It’s not the most pressing issue, not the most interesting issue, but we’re cleaning up the statute books and trying to make the law work better for our local governments and Minnesotans,” he said.

The 60-year-old law’s spending limit applies to “awards and trophies,” according to a House Research summary of Christensen’s bill. He said the law is interpreted by some to include items such as team T-shirts.

“It doesn’t take too big of a city to run up $800 worth of T-shirts and stuff,” said Christensen, who included a photo of his own 1998 youth ball club when announcing the bill’s passage in his latest email update.

Money for the items comes from player registration fees, said Christensen, who represents Savage and northwest Burnsville. Adjusted for inflation, the $800 limit would be close to $7,000 today, according to the League of Minnesota Cities, which supports removing the cap. It applies to cities, towns, counties, school districts, incorporated American Legion posts and veterans organizations.

“A lot of cities are not even abiding by the $800 limit,” Christensen said. “There’s an argument to be made how to interpret the statute. Some people interpret it very narrowly so that it only applies to trophies. Then it’s really not a problem for cities.”

Savage doesn’t abide by the $800 limit for recreational sports leagues and has never been cited in its annual audit for not doing so, City Administrator Barry Stock said.

“Whatever the programs cost, we spend,” he said, noting that most of the city’s recreation programs require some tax subsidy in addition to user fees.

Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to sign the House version of the legislation when it reaches his desk, Christensen said.