Lewis takes credit for what?

To the editor:

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis made sure his smugly smiling face was right in the camera during the House Republicans’ shameful celebration of their vote to take health care away from 24 million Americans, to make health screenings and preventive care less available, and to remove our guaranteed coverage for the pre-existing conditions which affect 27 percent of Americans. They voted on the bill before there was a Congressional Budget Office score because they knew it would score badly. Almost none of the House Republicans had read the bill, which cuts $839 billion from Medicaid in order to give $622 billion in tax cuts to the wealthy, most of it going to billionaires. This is just the first step before their next massive tax cut for the richest among us. Even without this potential windfall for the rich, income inequality is at its highest since just before the Great Depression — to which it was an important contributing factor.

Medicaid has provided subsidies to the poor, including the working poor, to people born with disabilities, and to the 60 percent of people in nursing homes who have already paid down their own savings and other assets. It’s time to get those spare rooms ready for your parents and grandparents.

Every major health advocacy group — doctors’ groups, nurses’ groups, American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and AARP denounces this heartless, immoral bill. Only 17 percent approved of the previous draft of the GOP bill and this one is even worse!

Republicans have proven again that “Compassionate Conservatism” is an oxymoron. Most care only about their wealthy campaign donors. More people in the 2nd District voted for Democrats than voted for Lewis. He doesn’t even try to represent us — he’s just in this for himself.

Naomi Bakken

Eagan