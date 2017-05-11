Library starts text messaging service

Dakota County Library has added a new text message notifications service. Customers can now sign up to receive notices for item holds, overdue items, item renewals, accrued fines, announcements and closures.

Library notifications are currently sent out by phone or email, but due to popular demand the library has implemented the text message service to immediately notify customers of news regarding their account. Services are provided by Shoutbomb, which offers notices that can be customized and are available in Spanish.

To use the service, customers need a text message capable phone, text messaging services with their phone carrier, and a library card. Once service is connected, customers will receive text messages on the status of their account between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The library doesn’t charge a fee for this service, but regular text messaging rates still apply.

For more information on how to sign up for text message service, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.