Lightning 6th in Great 8 tourney

Eastview won one of three games and finished sixth in the Great 8 Invitational softball tournament Saturday at Johnny Cake Ridge Park. After a 6-4 loss to Minnetonka in the opening round, Eastview defeated Rogers 7-0 before losing to Hopkins 5-1.

Eastview used four pitchers during the tournament, including sophomore Amber Roby, who made her varsity debut by working two innings against Hopkins.

Brittni Tonnessen and Evy Polsfuss each had five hits, including a double, in the tournament. Abby Lien and Jessi DeCovich homered. Olivia Weinberg and Angel Dye had four hits each.

The Lightning is 8-9 overall and 5-7 in the South Suburban Conference after falling to Shakopee 3-1 on Wednesday. Eastview will be home against Farmington at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.