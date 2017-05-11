Local squads move ahead in True Team competition

Lakeville South, Rosemount, Eagan win section meets

Lakeville South’s boys and girls teams, Rosemount’s girls and Eagan’s girls earned places in next week’s state True Team track and field championships after winning section titles on Tuesday.

Lakeville South swept the team championships at the Class 3A, Section 1 meet at Farmington High School. Rosemount was the girls champion at the Class 3A, Section 3 meet at Prior Lake High School. Eagan played host to the Class 3A, Section 2 meet, where its girls team took first.

Second-place teams, including Lakeville North’s boys and girls in Section 1 and Rosemount’s boys in Section 3, remain eligible for wild card spots. As of presstime, the wild card teams had not been determined for the Class 3A finals May 19 at Stillwater High School.

Section 1

Winners for the Lakeville South girls included Cora Andersen in the 300-meter hurdles (48.52 seconds) and Jenny Mosser in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches). The Cougars also took first in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×800 relays and finished about 200 points ahead of second-place Lakeville North.

Madeline Moorhouse was first in the shot put (41-11) and second in the discus for Lakeville North, which also won the 4×400 relay.

Farmington was third in the girls team standings but had several individual champions, including sprinter Emma Record, who won the 100 dash in 12.47 seconds and the 200 in 26.17. Lauren Peterson took first in the 800 in 2:17.54 and first in the 1,600 in 4:59.35. Anna Fenske won the 3,200 in 10:34.51 in addition to taking second in the 1,600. Myiah Scott won the 100 hurdles in 15.30 and Amanda Davenport was first in the triple jump with 35-3.25.

Lakeville South’s Jeremiah Jacobson and Ethan Buckles were first and second in the boys 100 and 200 dashes. Jacobson’s winning times were 10.94 in the 100 and 22.36 in the 200.

South’s Noah Shafer cleared 14-0 to win the pole vault. The Cougars swept the throwing events with Eric Rousemiller winning the shot put at 57-8.25 and Matthew Borowicz taking first in the discus with 149-10. The Cougars also won the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays as they finished 107 points ahead of second-place Lakeville North.

North senior Evan El-Halawani was first in the 110 hurdles (14.95) and 300 hurdles (40.06). The Panthers’ Jack German won the 400 in 52.09 and Alexander Hunter was the long jump winner at 21-6.

Section 3

Rosemount came in 104 points ahead of Prior Lake for the Section 3 girls True Team championship.

First-place finishers for the Irish were Shae Buchman in the 100 hurdles (14.85), 300 hurdles (47.54) and long jump (17-1.5), and Alexys Berger in the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (10-0). Rosemount also won the 4×200 and 4×800 relays.

Other winners in the girls competition included Miah Keller of Burnsville in the triple jump (36-0), Tatiana Donlan of Eastview in the discus (117-9) and Andrea Abrams of Eastview in the shot put (38-10). Apple Valley’s 4×100 relay of Myah Cloutier, Lariah Stewart, Madison Reed and Tyian White was first in 51.43.

Prior Lake won the Section 3 boys True Team championship, with Rosemount, Burnsville, Eastview and Apple Valley placing second through fifth. Event winners included Burnsville’s Stephan Olson Jr. in the 100 dash (11.19), Eastview’s Jacob Zanker in the 3,200 (9:48.97), Burnsville’s Joe Fee in the high jump (6-2), Apple Valley’s Mohamed Kone in the long jump (22-3) and Rosemount’s Trevor Otterdahl in the discus (158-0) and shot put (54-6). Eastview took first in the 4×400 relay with Davis Deboom, Timothy Morgenstern, Tyler Dodge and Alvin Green finishing in 3:27.52. Daniel Attoh, Tre Thomas, Oluwaseyi Aguda and Olson of Burnsville were first in the 4×100 relay in 43.65.

Section 2

Eagan junior Natalie Windels had a hand in three of the Wildcats’ four event victories as they finished more than 60 points ahead of second-place Stillwater in the Section 3 girls True Team meet.

Windels won the 100 hurdles in 14.43 seconds and the 300 in 43.98. She teamed with Sydney Flannery, Carly Czaplewski and Michelle Passe to win the 4×400 in 4:07.69.

Czaplewski, Ashley Lentsch, Payton Kenealy and Jailyn Robinson were first in the 4×100 relay in 51.39.