Mike Scott is fair-minded

To the editor:

It has come to my attention that Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott has been criticized for his management involving realignments in the Eagan Fire Department.

I have known Scott since his childhood growing up in our neighborhood. The one thing that stood out in Scott’s character and care for everyone was how he as a young teenager would volunteer whenever needed to sit with my invalid sister who needed an attendant at all times. I have watched Scott move through being a Dakota County deputy to his present position and have felt grateful to have a fair-minded public servant working to protect Eagan citizens.

Donald Chapdelaine

Eagan