To the editor:

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis finally voted to kill Obamacare. He fulfilled his campaign promise to get rid of Obamacare. His mission is accomplished, and he can rest easy. There is nothing left for Lewis to do on Capitol Hill, so he may as well spend his remaining months in office trying to figure out what comes next, since he is not going to win re-election.

Bill Randall

Eagan