Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Central Self Storage – Lakeville Premier located at 21002 Heron Way, Lakeville, MN 55044 intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following units in default for non-payment of rent. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5-31-2017 at 11:00am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings.

Mike Hermann (2 units).

All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

May 11, 18, 2017

685642