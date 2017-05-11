Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE
AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT
415 MARIE AVE. E., WEST ST. PAUL, MN 55118
May 29, 2017 at 3:30 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at West St. Paul 25559: 415 Marie Ave. E., West St. Paul, MN 55118. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 29, 2017 at 3:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
2015- Snow, Julia
2054- Taft, Jazzmin
3038- Scott, Michelle
3056- Barton, Denise
3071- Stanton, Tammi
3073- Carter, Jessica
3082- Gravitt, Tristin
3104- Diego, Tia
4009- Vasquez, Maurice
4108- Akhras, Raiza
4129-Sargent, John
4133- Edwards, Norma
4187- Dreyling, Allen
4192- Satcher, Renita
5012- Russell, April
5013- Amon, Jeremy
5028- Houston, Reginald
5040- Gill, Darryl
5048- Williams, Deneane
5060- Hippler, Jarod
5094- Robinson, Cortez
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
May 11, 18, 2017
685759