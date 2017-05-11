Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT

415 MARIE AVE. E., WEST ST. PAUL, MN 55118

May 29, 2017 at 3:30 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at West St. Paul 25559: 415 Marie Ave. E., West St. Paul, MN 55118. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 29, 2017 at 3:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

2015- Snow, Julia

2054- Taft, Jazzmin

3038- Scott, Michelle

3056- Barton, Denise

3071- Stanton, Tammi

3073- Carter, Jessica

3082- Gravitt, Tristin

3104- Diego, Tia

4009- Vasquez, Maurice

4108- Akhras, Raiza

4129-Sargent, John

4133- Edwards, Norma

4187- Dreyling, Allen

4192- Satcher, Renita

5012- Russell, April

5013- Amon, Jeremy

5028- Houston, Reginald

5040- Gill, Darryl

5048- Williams, Deneane

5060- Hippler, Jarod

5094- Robinson, Cortez

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

May 11, 18, 2017

685759