Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT

14250 BURNSVILLE PARKWAY W, BURNSVILLE, MN 55306

May 30, 2017 AT 9:30 A.M.

PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Burnsville 08304: 14250 Burnsville Parkway W, Burnsville, MN 55306. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

3018- Youngman, David

4230- Hasler, Kerri

4252- Citylights Music and

Entertainment

5116- Ricks, Tiara

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

May 11, 18, 2017

685822