Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE
AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT
14250 BURNSVILLE PARKWAY W, BURNSVILLE, MN 55306
May 30, 2017 AT 9:30 A.M.
PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Burnsville 08304: 14250 Burnsville Parkway W, Burnsville, MN 55306. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
3018- Youngman, David
4230- Hasler, Kerri
4252- Citylights Music and
Entertainment
5116- Ricks, Tiara
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
May 11, 18, 2017
685822