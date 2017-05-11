Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT 2000 OLD COUNTY RD, 34TH PL, BURNSVILLE, MN 55337
May 30, 2017, 10:30AM
PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Burnsville 34104: 2000 Old County Rd, 34th Pl, Burnsville, MN 55337. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
B008- Soulak, Dana
C127- Knudson, Ronda
D030- Ronning, Gary
D038- Gerten, Julie
D061- Buchanan, Mike
D062- Soulak, Steffan
D068- Tottingham, Jerry
E047- McCullum, Jordan
E069- Cantu, Elisa
E085- Schooler, Matthew
G037- Jones, Anthony
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
May 11, 18, 2017
685825