Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT 2000 OLD COUNTY RD, 34TH PL, BURNSVILLE, MN 55337

May 30, 2017, 10:30AM

PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Burnsville 34104: 2000 Old County Rd, 34th Pl, Burnsville, MN 55337. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

B008- Soulak, Dana

C127- Knudson, Ronda

D030- Ronning, Gary

D038- Gerten, Julie

D061- Buchanan, Mike

D062- Soulak, Steffan

D068- Tottingham, Jerry

E047- McCullum, Jordan

E069- Cantu, Elisa

E085- Schooler, Matthew

G037- Jones, Anthony

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

May 11, 18, 2017

685825