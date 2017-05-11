Pitching keeps Panthers in the game

Baseball team maintains low ERA Ross Bastyr is one of the standouts on a deep Lakeville North pitching staff. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

It’s not difficult to identify the best pitcher on most high school baseball teams. Naming Lakeville North’s best pitcher, however, could spark an argument.

Seven Panthers had pitched at least eight innings through their team’s first 15 games. All had earned-run averages of 3.00 or better, and seven of them were below 2.00. Most have more strikeouts than innings pitched.

The job-sharing arrangement has worked well for North in the first season of nationally mandated pitch count limits. It’s also helped keep North in the race for the South Suburban Conference title. Through Wednesday’s games, Lakeville North, Burnsville and Eastview were tied for first at 11-3.

On Monday, Sean Flaherty, Nathaniel Peterson and Ross Bastyr combined on a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory over Eagan. Bastyr pitched three innings, while Flaherty and Peterson each pitched two. Flaherty got the decision.

North allowed 15 runs in its first two games, a loss to Shakopee and a victory over Eastview. In the next 13 games no opponent scored more than three runs and 12 of them were held to two or fewer. The team earned-run average was 1.55 before a 10-0 loss to Burnsville on Wednesday. After Wednesday’s game, the team ERA was a still-impressive 2.13.

“Our kids have a lot of confidence that whoever we put on the mound is going to keep us in the game,” Lakeville North coach Tony Market said. “We’d like to manufacture a few more runs to take a little pressure off the pitchers, but at the same time we’ve maybe played for one run more than we have in the past because our pitchers have been so effective.”

Luke DeGrammont, Nick Spitt, Ryan Sleeper and Collin Denk also have seen considerable time on the mound. Bastyr and DeGrammont, seniors who have committed to Concordia-St. Paul, are the top two starters and lead the Panthers in innings pitched.

The Panthers lost 2-0 at Chaska in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon, managing just four hits. Three of those hits came from junior catcher Nick Juaire.

DeGrammont pitched a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Rosemount on May 4. Both of Rosemount’s hits were by its starting pitcher, Griffin Lanoue, a Xavier University commit. Michael Dooney had both of Lakeville North’s hits and scored one run. Infielder Tyler Fietek drove in one run.

Lakeville North’s team batting average is .248, and one reason it’s relatively low is the Panthers often face opposing teams’ best pitchers. Sophomore shortstop Gavin Baker is one of North’s hottest hitters; he leads the team with a .378 average and .489 slugging percentage. Juaire has a .433 on-base percentage and a team-high 11 runs batted in. Senior infielder Ryan Bastyr is hitting .306 with seven RBI.

Last year Lakeville North, Burnsville and Eastview tied for first place in the South Suburban, and the same three teams are battling for this year’s title.

“Winning the conference championship is one of our goals,” Market said, “but the experience of playing against the quality opponents we see in our conference is important as we go into the playoffs. We’ll see situations in our section games that we should be used to because our kids have faced them in our conference games.”

Market’s 200th

Lakeville North’s victory over Rosemount last week was Market’s 200th as Panthers head coach. He became head coach in 2006, the first year of the North-South high school split, and has led North to the state tournament the last four years.

“It’s really a program honor,” Market said. “There are a lot of people who helped us get to this point, like Eric Gassman, who’s been my varsity assistant from the day I became head coach.”