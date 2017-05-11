Rosemount High School students mean business

DECA entrants earn runner-up finishes at national conference

Two Rosemount High School entrants in the 2017 DECA International Career Development Conference last week earned second place in the nation.

Lizzie Johnson and Anna Peterson were runners-up in Hospitality Team Decision Making, while Sydney Hansen was second in Hotel Lodging Series.

In the hospitality event, Johnson and Peterson were required to brainstorm ideas and present their best proposal for a hotel chain to receive customer feedback and ideas in order to create a better customer experience.

Also placing in the top 10 were Erin Smith and Alli Peterson in Marketing Communications Team Decision Making and Brynn Tonn and Katie Turner in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making.

Placing in the top 20 was Paige Zemke in Apparel and Accessories Series.

Alex Wood had a test score that was in the top 10 overall out of 200 students in Sports Marketing Team Decision Making.

Each event started with more than 200 students competing from across the nation.

DECA adviser Ryan Harrison said each student completed a very difficult comprehensive business competency exam along with a role play or case study, which can be compared to a situational interview that is used often by companies in the hiring process.

In these role plays, the students have 30 minutes to complete the event and must incorporate various business concepts into their solution.

The students do not know what the scenario is about or what they have to incorporate into their solution until it is given to them.

Also competing at this conference but placing just outside of the top 20 were Ellie Sprouls and Gigi Freking in Sports Marketing Team Decision Making; Jake Smith and Alex Wood in Sports Marketing Team Decision Making; Anna Wise in Human Resource Management; and Tanya Ramesch in Elevate Leadership Academy.

