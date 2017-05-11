Rosemount woman charged with felony theft from Eastview senior party account

A Rosemount woman who was volunteering as treasurer for the Eastview High School senior party planing group was charged with felony theft earlier this week, according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

Jill Lynn Fiedler, 38, was charged Tuesday for theft by temporary control in connection with the loss of approximately $8,717 from the senior party account.

According to the criminal complaint, Fiedler allegedly wrote checks to herself, made cash withdrawals and paid for her PayPal account from October 2016 to February 2017.

Apple Valley police officers spoke with members of the group in March who discovered some unusual transactions in the bank account. They said the treasurer of the group was the only one with access.

Members allegedly discovered several unauthorized transactions that could not be accounted for including debit card transactions and cash withdrawals.

During an interview with Fiedler, she admitted to making the transactions to obtain cash advances to purchase prize items for the party and knew she would have to repay the funds.

She stated she believed she owed approximately $7,000 and had $5,000 she could pay back immediately.

As of April 11, none of the money had been returned, according to the complaint.

“Financial crimes involving funds solicited to benefit youth activities are especially troubling,” Backstrom said.

Backstrom thanked the Apple Valley Police Department for its thorough investigation.

Fiedler was charged by summons, and her first court appearance has been set for Aug. 7.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine.