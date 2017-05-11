Scott has served admirably

To the editor:

I am writing to express my admiration and support for Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott. I have known him through Eagan Rotary for the past 11 years. He exemplifies Rotary’s Four Way Test of the things we think, say and do:

First, is it the truth? Second, is it fair to all concerned? Third, will it build good will and friendships? Fourth, will it be beneficial to all concerned?

He has been an outstanding member of the community and I, for one, am appreciative for his many years of service to Eagan.

Marla Faye

Eagan