Sixth-ranked Tigers improve to 8-1 in girls lacrosse

Farmington, ranked sixth in the state in girls lacrosse, improved to 8-1 overall with a 13-6 victory over Eagan on Monday.

The Tigers are tied with Lakeville South and Apple Valley for second place in the South Suburban Conference; all three are 4-1 in league games, one game behind Prior Lake. Prior Lake handed Farmington its only loss, 13-8 on May 2.

Kamryn Corraro had five goals and two assists against Eagan. The Tigers, who led 6-1 at halftime, also got two goals each from Mikala Revels, Ashley Hesser and Josie Laube. Tigers goalie Lexie Grove made five saves.

Ashley Steffes (21 goals, 29 assists) and Corraro (33 goals, 12 assists) are the Tigers’ leading scorers through nine games. Laube has 18 goals and three other Farmington players have 10 or more.

Next up for the Tigers is a South Suburban Conference game at Eastview at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They play at fourth-ranked Apple Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.