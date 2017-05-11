St. Joseph Church lay member earns award

Lori Hannasch

Lori Hannasch, a volunteer lay member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Pastoral Care Ministry team, has earned the 2017 Mary Mulheron Award in Pastoral Ministry from the University of St. Catherine.

For the past 20 years, one pastoral minister in the St. Paul Archdiocese has been selected for the award.

The award recognizes Hannasch’s pastoral skills, compassion and the commitment with which she engages others in ministry and in the St. Catherine’s context.

Hannasch did her Clinical Pastoral Education at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.

The award will be given to Hannasch at the annual dinner of the Association of Pastoral Ministers on Tuesday, May 23.

The Association of Pastoral Ministers has long co-sponsored the Mary Mulheron Award with St. Catherine’s.

Mary Mulheron was a lay ecclesial minister for many years in the archdiocese, and the award was established in her honor. Hannasch is part of a long line of talented lay ministers to receive this, and the theology faculty chose Hannasch to receive the award.