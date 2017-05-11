Third-ranked Cougars hope to soar in playoffs

Boys tennis team aiming for first state appearance Junior captain Trevor Tatge is one of Lakeville South’s top singles players. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Lakeville South’s boys tennis team has a chance to accomplish a lot of firsts for the program this season. So, even though the Cougars are 21-1, they’re pushing for more.

The Cougars defeated Prior Lake on Tuesday to go undefeated in the South Suburban Conference. The conference title is the first in school history. That’s one first.

They also have beaten state power Edina twice this season. Before 2017, South had never beaten Edina. There’s another first.

The next “first” – a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Section 1AA team tournament – is all but assured for the Cougars, whose No. 3 ranking in Class AA is the highest in school history.

Lakeville South has never sent its team or any individual players to the state tournament, so those are two more firsts the Cougars will try to achieve starting next week.

“I’ve been telling our players we can’t rest yet,” coach Spencer Jones said. “Our main goals have not been accomplished yet, and they believe that.”

The Cougars’ only loss was to Blake at the Edina Invitational last weekend. Blake plays in Class A and therefore is not an issue for the Cougars in the postseason. Of greater importance were victories over Rochester Mayo (5-2) and Rochester Century (4-3) on Monday in Lakeville. The Rochester schools, both ranked in the Class AA top 10, could be the biggest obstacles in South’s path to the section championship.

“All three of our doubles teams won in the third set against Mayo,” Jones said. “Riley Ellingson and Cole Weitzel won in the third set at third doubles against Century with the match at 3-all.”

Jones, a first-year head coach, has worked with several Lakeville South players in the high performance program at Lifetime Fitness in Bloomington. His familiarity with the players is one of the reasons he applied for the job after John Roseth – the father of two of the Cougars’ singles players – stepped down after the 2016 season.

Jones knew the Cougars had a formidable singles lineup with Chase Roseth, Trevor Tatge, Hunter Roseth and Adam Harvey in the top four spots. All are returning varsity players. Chase Roseth, a senior, and Tatge, a junior, are two of South’s three captains. The singles lineup has been solid, as expected; Chase Roseth had a 19-match winning streak and Tatge recently defeated Edina’s No. 1 singles player.

Upgrades in doubles might have turned South from a good team into a state tournament contender. Sophomore Luke Wyly, who was on the fringe of the varsity lineup last year, now has taken a spot at No. 1 doubles, playing with returnee and senior captain Collin Sebring. The No. 2 doubles team consists of seniors Bradley Golant and Ethan Boche, both of whom are familiar with high-stakes competition, having played on Lakeville South’s Section 1AA champion boys hockey team.

Ellingson is one of only a few girls ever to play high school boys tennis in Minnesota. Her effort to join the boys team caused a brief stir, including a lawsuit filed against the school district and Minnesota State High School League, which was withdrawn when the MSHSL ruled she could join the boys squad. Ellingson, who will play women’s tennis at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, moved into the varsity lineup and has been a solid contributor, Jones said.

A victory over South Suburban Conference rival Eastview in April gave the Cougars even more reason to believe in themselves.

“At the time, Eastview was ranked ninth in the state,” Jones said. “We won 7-0, and that kind of confirmed we were for real. Then, when we beat Edina for the first time ever, it gave our team even more confidence.”

The next step will be proving it in the Section 1AA playoffs. “It’s a tough section,” Jones said, “but this is the best team Lakeville South’s ever had.”

The Cougars won’t take it easy in preparing for section play. They will face No. 2-ranked East Ridge in a non-conference match at 4 p.m. Friday at Lakeville South High School.