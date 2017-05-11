Wildcats steamroll first 8 boys lacrosse opponents

Eagan moves to 2nd in state rankings Eagan’s Tate Sundberg looks for an opening to shoot during Monday’s South Suburban Conference boys lacrosse game against Farmington. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Eagan’s dominant start in boys lacrosse has left coach Bob Felter scrambling to find ways to encourage his team to improve.

Asked if “nitpicking” is what he’s been reduced to doing, Felter said that’s probably a good way to describe it. The Wildcats are 8-0, have scored at least 11 goals in each game and have won every game by at least six.

Among the Wildcats’ most impressive performances was a 14-8 thumping of defending state champion Prior Lake last week and a 14-5 victory at Rosemount, a top-10 team in the state rankings.

Eagan, now second in the mnlaxhub.com state rankings, plays at Burnsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A showdown with undefeated and No. 1-ranked Eastview, which potentially could decide the South Suburban Conference championship, will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Eastview.

The Wildcats returned a number of top players from a team that won the state consolation championship in 2016, so they were expected to be good in 2017. They’re averaging more than 15 goals a game and allowing fewer than six. Three players have at least 20 goals.

“It’s a pretty mature group of kids,” Felter said. “They understand the game well and they did some (training) in the off-season. We have a lot of kids who can score, our defense has been strong and we have the best goalie in the state (Jack Courington).”

They’ve done it without being 100 percent healthy. One of the top returnees, midfielder Andrew Chvatal, has missed time because of illness. A defender, Sam Hauser, has been slowed by a knee injury. In Tuesday’s 11-5 non-conference victory at Owatonna, the Wildcats were without faceoff specialist Joseph Hofmann, who was sick.

Brandon Wuertz had four goals in the Owatonna game, while Cole Powell and Isaac Peifer had two each.

Wuertz and Peifer are Eagan’s top two scorers, and senior attackman Aaron Propson also has more than 20 goals.

Owen Pixler, a senior captain, leads the defense playing in front of Courington, who has stopped more than 70 percent of the shots he’s faced.

The Wildcats rolled past Farmington 20-7 on Monday, improving their South Suburban Conference record to 5-0. Peifer scored five goals, while Darby Sorensen and Tate Sundberg had hat tricks.

The Wildcats don’t just rely on their talent, Felter said. “They’re competitive. They play with a lot of heart,” he said. “I know a lot of coaches say that, but if these kids lose the ball I can just about bet they’ll get it back in the next minute or two.”

So, what can they do better? Felter said he would like to see fewer turnovers. “So far it hasn’t hurt us, but in the playoffs we’ll need to do a better job of keeping the ball,” the coach said.

Preventing overconfidence shouldn’t be a problem because Felter can remind the Wildcats of last year’s Section 3 playoffs, when Eagan upset a heavily favored Woodbury team on its way to the state tournament.

“That Woodbury team was one of the best high school teams I’ve seen come through here in a long time,” Felter said. “They had four kids who went on to play in college. But we beat them. It shows what can happen in the playoffs.”