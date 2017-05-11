Wordsmiths, get creative in Rosemount

Short story contest to be part of Rosemount’s ArtBlast

Aspiring writers of all ages should start cracking their knuckles and practicing mental gymnastics in preparation for the first Short Story Writing Contest to be held as part of ArtBlast, the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s annual weeklong festival June 19-25.

The contest will include three age categories with a deadline of June 9, so participants should begin crafting delicate or devastating sentences with no time to waste.

Cash prizes are on the line, along with pride that one might be considered one of the community’s top wordsmiths.

RAAC and The Friends of Robert Trail Library are sponsoring the contest with categories for third- through seventh-graders, eighth- through 12th-graders, and college age and older.

The contest is for amateurs, and the stories must all be original and never before published.

Barnes & Noble gift cards will go to the winners in the amounts that follow: children – first $50, second $25 and third $10; secondary students – first $75, second $50 and third $25; adults – first $100, second $75 and third $50.

The contest includes some prompts for entrants to reflect on and use in their works.

The children will write a short story based on the painting by Norman Rockwell “The Runaway.” There is no word limit.

Secondary students will write a short story based on the following guidelines:

• Minimum of 1,200 words and maximum of 3,000 words.

• Double-spaced format.

• 10-12 Cambria or Calibri font (or a similar style font).

• One of the three following starter phrases needs to be used: “From behind the closet door …,” “The boat in the middle of the lake looked as if …,” or “The store had closed two hours earlier, but ….”

Adults will write a short story based on the following guidelines:

• Minimum of 2,400 words and maximum of 10,000 words.

• Double-spaced format.

• 10-12 Cambria or Calibri font (or a similar style font).

Entries from secondary students and adults need to be emailed to [email protected] by Friday, June 9.

For the children’s category, submissions should be dropped off at the information desk of the Robert Trail Library by noon Friday, June 9.

Winners will be announced during ArtBlast.

More about ArtBlast will be published in the newspaper in the coming weeks and posted at rosemountarts.com.

Contact Tad Johnson at [email protected] or at twitter.com/editorTJ.