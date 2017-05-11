Youth keeps Irish competitive in SSC lacrosse

Rosemount 6-2 after defeating Lakeville South Rosemount defender Jackson Hahn (8) knocks the stick out of an Eastview player’s hands during a battle for a ground ball. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Some might have expected Rosemount’s boys lacrosse team to take a sizable step back after the Irish graduated several of its top scorers from the 2016 squad. It hasn’t worked out that way.

Changes in personnel brought about changes in tactics. The Irish are playing a less-freewheeling style but playing it well in a 6-2 start that has kept them among the top 10 teams in the mnlaxhub.com state rankings. Rosemount’s only losses were to Eastview and Eagan, the top two teams in the rankings.

“When you lose All-State and All-America players, it’s going to change how you play,” Rosemount coach Lance Kuehn said. “We had to be more of a defensive team. We couldn’t count on scoring 15 goals a game, so now we try to hold teams to seven or less. We played Eastview, which is ranked first right now, and held them to seven goals (in a 7-6 loss).”

At the same time, the Irish’s offensive awareness is growing. In Tuesday’s 12-9 victory over Lakeville South, Kuehn said sophomore attackman Thomas Purfeerst and Bennett Magnuson came up with something on their own that led to three quick goals.

“I turned to our offensive coach and asked him, ‘Did you put that in?’” Kuehn said. “He said, ‘Nope, they’re just free-playing.’ And it led to three goals in a minute. It shows how our kids understand the game that they’re able to do that without us calling timeout and putting it in.”

Chris Giere had four goals and Magnuson three in Tuesday’s game against South, which was Rosemount’s third victory in a row. Giere and Jack Reber, two of the five seniors on the roster, are the scoring leaders with 22 and 19 goals. Purfeerst has nine goals and four assists.

Several younger players have made their way into the starting lineup, including freshman goalie Landon Merigold.

Winning faceoffs is a critical element of successful lacrosse and Cam Loberg, a junior midfielder, has won 69 percent of the draws he has taken. “He didn’t see a faceoff all last year,” Kuehn said.

Another sophomore, Evan Geiwitz, has had a major impact as a short-stick defender, Kuehn said.

The Irish lost to Eagan 14-5 on May 2 when they had trouble containing the Wildcats’ athletic, fast-break attack. On April 27, they rallied in the second half to tie Eastview before losing on a goal in the final 90 seconds.

With five games remaining before the section playoffs, Kuehn said the Irish is looking to overcome a tendency to start slowly. “Over our first eight games we’ve outscored our opponents in the third and fourth quarters but have been outscored in the first,” the coach said.

The Irish will get another test from Lakeville North, last year’s state runner-up, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home. But so far, the younger, re-tooled lineup is holding up. The Rosemount youth program is sending players to the varsity who are ready for the competition. This year’s sophomores played on an eighth-grade team two years ago that won the ninth-grade state championship. Rosemount’s grade 9/10 team has been in the state championship game for its age group five of the last six years.

“We need to develop all our players,” Kuehn said. “If you focus on seniors, you’ll have a great year when they’re seniors, but the next year the cupboard will be empty.”