Brat stand to raise money for Fife and Drum Corps

Eagan Boys Scout spearheads project

Photo submitted

There will be a fundraiser for the Fife and Drum Corps Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at Von Hanson’s Meats in Eagan.

During his time volunteering with the Fife and Drum Corps, Eagan High School freshman and member of the Eagan Boy Scout Troop 345 Tim Anderson noticed the uniforms were getting a little worn.

So as part of his Eagle Scout project, Anderson is coordinating a brat stand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at Von Hanson’s Meats, 1320 Duckwood Drive, Eagan, with hopes to raise at least $1,000 for the Fife and Drum Corps uniforms.

They will be selling Von Hanson brats and hot dogs, pop and water. Musicians from the Fife and Drum Corps will be providing live music while wearing their uniforms between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each of the days.

One of the adult fife leaders and one drummer will remain behind to provide music until the stand closes at 4 p.m. both days as well.

Last summer Anderson carried flags for the Fife and Drum Corps, a group of volunteer students and adults who dress in period uniforms and perform period music at Fort Snelling.

“We usually wear uniforms from the 1820s and play music from that time, but there are other special weekends through the summer, such as World War I weekend, during which we wear World War I uniforms and play music from that era,” Anderson said. “We volunteer with this group because we all feel the importance of bringing Minnesota history to life for all generations. … When we would put on our uniforms for a performance, I noticed that many of the uniforms had tears in the lining or were missing buttons, or had stains.”

Anderson discovered there was no funding for repair or replacement of the uniforms, so as an Eagle Scout project he took inventory of the uniforms.

This will go a long way toward his Eagle Scout project. The main part was taking inventory of the outfits. The second part is the brat stand.

He’s completed all of the required Boy Scout ranks and badges to achieve the rank of Eagle. Following the fundraiser, he will finalize his report.

“I like how the Boy Scout program has given me the chance to be a leader,” Anderson said. “It’s more than just camping in the woods. It has taught me how to work with and lead my peers.”

This summer Anderson has plans to play fife at some performances as well.