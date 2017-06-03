Sami tribe ancestral voice heard at Heartbeat Performing Arts Center

Sofia Jannok, a Sami woman from a tribe north of the Arctic Circle in Sweden, sings for some of Heartbeat’s choir students and guests. Photo courtesy of Irene Wesee.

Heartbeat Performing Arts Center in Apple Valley hosted an intimate May 22 concert with Sami singer Sofia Jannok, who sang and taught songs of her indigenous Sami tribe to Heartbeat choir students.

Jannok explained the Sami sing songs that come spontaneously from their heart, called “Yoiking” or “Joiking.”

Living north of the Arctic Circle in Sweden, Jannok is an artist, singer, radio host and an activist for the rights of indigenous people around the world. From her tribal lands in Sweden, Jannok advocates against the establishment of mines on land used by the Sami reindeer herders. She also speaks openly about clean water and she made a trip to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to support their effort protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Jannok performs around the world and uses her voice and songs as a continuation of the voices of her ancestors. Heartbeat owners Deborah Lysholm and Kristin Freya have Sami from Norway in their heritage. Jannok said in 1981 Norway took Sami politics seriously, leading them to open a Sami parliament and sign ILO 169, the United Nations Convention on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights. Sweden has yet to sign the UN document.

Under the direction of Emily Colay, Heartbeat’s choir students study and learn music from around the world and have now added the melodic music of the Sami to their repertoire. Singing music at collegiate level, Heartbeat’s choirs present two concerts each year and last summer toured Chicago.

Heartbeat’s summer session of choir, acting and dance lessons begins June 26. For more information call 952-432-7833 or visit www.heartbeat-studios.com.