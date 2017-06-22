Forums are needed

To the editor:

In the June 9 edition, two letters referenced the June 1 League of Women Voters Dakota County health care forum. We value the writers’ perspectives and appreciate them attending the event and providing feedback.

In planning for the forum, we sought to have perspectives represented from payers, medical providers and policy makers. LWV Dakota County invited 26 elected officials, including 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and all the state senators, state representatives, and county commissioners from Dakota County.

Our panel included a senior executive from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, two medical providers including one from the VA and one past president of the Minnesota Medical Association, and two policy makers. The positions of the two policy makers were well known. The positions stated were those of the speakers, not LWV. We made every effort to include diverse perspectives. When elected officials decline to meet with their constituents, the criticism perhaps is better directed at them rather than the organization working to meet the public’s desire for information. The League will continue to host community forums and will continue to invite all elected officials to participate.

The June 1 forum drew nearly 250 people and the two-hour format did not allow us to get to the more than 100 questions posed from the audience. Unfortunately, that meant many audience questions were left unanswered. The sheer volume of questions speaks to citizen concerns on this topic.

The large turnout and engaged audience is evidence that forums, such as these, need to happen in our communities. People want information about health care policy. What also needs to happen is that the elected officials need to be present so their constituents’ voices are heard.

Discourse about our democracy, inclusive of all perspectives, is at the heart of LWV and we encourage anyone with that shared interest to join. The greater the diversity of opinion, the stronger we are as an organization, a community and as a nation. We are neighbors and citizens and we all need to work together to create the best health care system for all of us.

Paula Stein Clark and Jamie Fitzke

Co-leads, LWV Dakota County

Apple Valley