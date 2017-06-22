Shine a light on the Republicans’ health care bill

To the editor:

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis refuses to hold any public meetings in the 2nd District, so I reached out to him directly regarding the “repeal and replace” American Health Care Act passed by the Republican-controlled House. I had concerns not covered by his standard talking points.

I got back only more confirmation about communication with his constituents — not so good.

Here’s the story.

On May 11, this newspaper published a letter from me which asked Lewis to address three specific issues.

Why:

• allow elderly not yet Medicare-eligible to be charged five times more than younger people?

• propose high-risk pools which result in higher premiums and coverage limits?

• vote on an important bill without hearings, expert testimony, or assessment of costs and impact?

I then sent the letter to Lewis with a cover note explaining that it had been published and that I would appreciate his response. And I suggested that this newspaper’s readers would also value hearing from him about these issues.

I promptly received a letter full of talking points.

To follow up, two weeks ago I called his office and spoke with staff to again request a response. Though I was told that they would get back to me, I have yet to receive anything — no email, no letter, no phone call.

At least I tried.

Howard Schneider

Lakeville