Shine a light on the Republicans’ health care bill

To the editor:

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis refuses to hold any public meetings in the 2nd District, so I reached out to him directly regarding the “repeal and replace” American Health Care Act passed by the Republican-controlled House. I had concerns not covered by his standard talking points.

I got back only more confirmation about communication with his constituents — not so good.

Here’s the story.

On May 11, this newspaper published a letter from me which asked Lewis to address three specific issues.

Why:

• allow elderly not yet Medicare-eligible to be charged five times more than younger people?

• propose high-risk pools which result in higher premiums and coverage limits?

• vote on an important bill without hearings, expert testimony, or assessment of costs and impact?

I then sent the letter to Lewis with a cover note explaining that it had been published and that I would appreciate his response. And I suggested that this newspaper’s readers would also value hearing from him about these issues.

I promptly received a letter full of talking points.

To follow up, two weeks ago I called his office and spoke with staff to again request a response. Though I was told that they would get back to me, I have yet to receive anything — no email, no letter, no phone call.

At least I tried.

Howard Schneider
Lakeville

  • Simple Buyer

    You raise very resonalbe questions, that theoretically should have resonable answers. He needs to be held accountable for his lack of communication with his constituents. Thank you for bringing his (and his staff’s) chosen response to light.

  • BillMiddlecamp

    Where’s Jason? Why doesn’t he want to talk to us?

  • Christine Bergland

    These three are excellent, relevant and critically important questions. Please, Rep. Lewis, respond specifically and directly to THE QUESTIONS. Please. and Thank You.

  • taxpay28

    Most folks who want the federal gov’t to act as a charity organization will site the preamble of the US constitution as justification when in fact they are undermining the contract in doing so. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The powers enumerated in the constitution are very tightly defined and limited to prevent this. You would do well to ask your representatives to get the federal gov’t back into that tightly defined box that the constitutional compact demands.