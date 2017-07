Lakeville’s 2017 Pan-O-Prog celebration is underway in the city with activities and excitement.

The annual Independence Day fireworks show drew a huge crowd and included inflatables, clowns and the opportunity to play “bubble soccer,” a game that proved as much fun to watch as it was to play. Photo by Laura Adelmann

New this year, Bubble Soccer proved as entertaining for onlookers as it was for contestants who played without a ball and just banged bubbles instead, sending players flipping and rolling all over the field.

Photo by Laura Adelmann Children line up for a ride on the inflatable slide.