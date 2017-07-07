Rosemount Leprechaun Days Schedule of Events 2017

Friday, July 21

Rosemount Area Seniors Official Rosemount Leprechaun Days Button Sales at various locations throughout the 10-day festival. Buttons cost $1 each and make the buyer eligible for prizes. This year’s leprechaun was designed by Rosemount Middle School student Hailie Cebulla.

Puppets in the Park, 9:30 a.m. Camfield Park, 10:15 a.m. Connemara Park, 11 a.m. Bloomfield Park, 11:45 a.m. Jaycee Park. Sponsored by Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: 651-322-6000.

Friday Night Magic at Legacy Games, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Legacy Games, 15086 Claret Ave W. $15

500 Card Tournament, 6:45 p.m. registration, 7 p.m. start at Rosemount Steeple Center, Room 100, 14375 S. Robert Trail. $1 per player (all ages welcome). Sponsored by Rosemount Area Seniors and First State Bank of Rosemount. Info: 651-423-1328.

Saturday, July 22

31st Annual Run for the Gold, 7-7:45 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. first start time, starting location Rosemount Community Center. 1-mile or 4-mile routes, pre-register by noon July 18: $12 for 14-under, $16 for 15-older. Day of race registration: $15 for 14-under, $20 for 15-older, free Youth Shamrock Sprint (8 and under) and Fitness Walk. Refreshments available. Sponsored by Rosemount Parks & Recreation, Scott Chiropractic and Run MN. Info: Rosemount Parks & Recreation 651-322-6000 or www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/parks.

Waffle and Sausage Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rosemount Fire Station No. 1, 14700 Shannon Pkwy. All you can eat, $7 per person, children under age 5 eat free. Tickets available at the door or from any Rosemount firefighter. Hosted by the Rosemount Fire Relief. Info: 651-322-2066.

Golden Wrench Day, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., U Pull R Parts, 2985 160th St. W., Rosemount. Come tour our yard and look for a Golden Wrench. Everyone who finds a Golden Wrench receives a U Pull R Parts T-shirt along with 15 percent off your purchase. Info: 651-322-1800

Walgreen’s Blood Drive with American Red Cross, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Walgreens, 15034 Shannon Parkway.

Rosemount Area Hockey Association Street Hockey Tournament, 9 a.m. start, roughly 3 p.m. end, Rosemount High School, 3335 142nd St. W. Open to all kids, hockey players or not. Games will be 20 minutes, 3-on-3 format, no goalies, with referees. Teams will be grouped into divisions based on birth dates. Once registration is closed game times will be announced. Registration fee is $20 a player and teams will be 6-9 players. Vendors will be onsite. Register at www.rosemounthockey.org and click on the RAHA Events tab. For questions, email [email protected]

Human Foosball Tournament, 10:30 a.m., Central Park. Cost is $90 per team of 6, up to 3 games guaranteed. Players hold on to pipes attached to a 15-by-36 foot hockey-board style boundary. Event will raise money for Operation Homefront. Contact Carl or Sara Shupe to register at [email protected].

Purse Bingo, 12 noon-3 p.m., Shenanigan’s Pub, 14605 S. Robert Trail. Win a Coach purse, have some fun, and support Rosemount Irish Youth Football. For ages 18 and older, $20 per 10-game bingo packet. Limited number of packets available. Pre-buy packets at Shenanigan’s Pub during business hours, Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-close.

Euchre Card Tournament, 6:45 p.m. sign-in, 7 p.m. start, Rosemount Steeple Center, Room 100, 14375 S. Robert Trail, $1 per player (players of all ages welcome). Sponsored by Rosemount Area Seniors and First State Bank of Rosemount. Info: 651-423-1328.

Sunday, July 23

Open Skating-Free, 1:30-3 p.m., Rosemount Arena. Info: 651-322-6001.

Rosemount Lions Kiddie Parade, registration at 5 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m., The Well at United Methodist Church, Camfield Park, 14770 Canada Ave. Kids up to age 16 are encouraged to dress up in any appropriate theme, design a “float” or bike, trike or walk. Treats provided. More information: 952-985-0901.

Cub in the Park with Friends, following the Lions Kiddie Parade, Camfield Park, 14770 Canada Ave. Hot dogs and treats. Info: 651-423-0300.

Monday, July 24

Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt, first clue released at 9 a.m. Monday, July 24, and each day at 9 a.m. at Merchants Bank, Member FDIC, 15055 Chippendale Ave. W., and online at www.SunThisweek.com, winner receives $250 Visa gift card from Merchants Bank and prize pack worth $250 from Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune. The bank and SunThisweek.com are the only places to find out when the medallion has been found.

8th Annual 3-on-3 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament, 4:30-10 p.m., Rosemount High School main gym. For boys and girls in fourth- to eighth-grade this fall with multiple divisions. Three games guaranteed. Register $50/team by July 17. Form at www.rosemountbasketball.com. More information: 651-270-4507 or [email protected].

Kids Dance, 5-7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion Hall, 14590 Burma Ave. Ages 10 and under, food, drinks, door prizes. Info: 651-423-3380.

The Warehouse – Country Heat, 6 p.m., 3065 145th St W., 45-minute workout.

7th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza, 6-7:30 p.m., Rapp Chiropractic, 15170 Chippendale Ave., Suite 200. Ages 2-16 may pre-register for spots by calling 651-423-2900. Prizes, chalk and refreshments provided. Free. Event is weather dependent.

Tuesday, July 25

Rosemount High School Football Boosters Punt, Pass and Kick Competition, 9 a.m.-12 noon, Rosemount Middle School, 3135 143rd St. W., Rosemount. Free. Age divisions 6-15. Participants will compete within their own age and gender division. Preregistration is required at www.rosemountfootball.com/ppk. Registration closes at midnight Monday, July 24. Once registered, stop by anytime between 9 a.m.-12 noon to compete.

The Warehouse – Cardio Strength, 12:30 p.m., 3065 145th St. W., 45-minute workout.

Blarney Stone Hunt, 1 p.m., NEW LOCATION ERICKSON PARK (14115 Brazil Avenue). Participants will have a chance to collect colored rocks to trade in for real money. Keep a look out for the “gold” rocks; their value will truly surprise you and your piggy bank. Participants will be separated into age groups (4 and under, 5-7 and 8-12). Open to Rosemount residents only. Sponsored by CF Industries & Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: Rosemount Parks & Rec 651-322-6000.

The Warehouse – P90X, 4:30 p.m., 3065 145th St W. 45-minute workout.

Leprechaun Days Picnic, 5-7 p.m., 360 Communities Rosemount Family Resource Center, 14521 Cimarron Ave. W. Free hot dogs and root beer floats while supplies last. Water slide for kids and outdoor kids activities. Info: 651-322-5113.

Ice Cream Truck and Fun, 5-7 p.m., Winters Pediatric Dentistry, 3410 151st St. W. Free ice cream and toothbrushes for all (one per person, while supplies last). Info: 651-322-5788 or www.winterspd.com.

3-on-3 Adult Basketball Tournament, start between 5-6 p.m., Rosemount High School main gym. Three games guaranteed. Register $50/team by July 17. Form at www.rosemountbasketball.com. More information: 651-270-4507 or [email protected].

Wednesday, July 26

Community Appreciation Cookout, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Merchants Bank, 15055 Chippendale Ave. W. Free hot dog cookout. A donation jar will collect funds for the Rosemount High School marching band program. Info: 651-423-5000.

Family Bingo, 3 sessions 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Rosemount American Legion Hall, 14590 Burma Ave. All ages but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, $5 for eight games. Bring an item for the food shelf and receive a free dauber. More information 651-423-3380.

Velvet Tones Root Beer Floats, 1:30-7 p.m., American Legion Pavilion, 14590 Burma Ave. The senior singing group’s only fundraiser of the year. Info: 651-322-8329.

Kids Hula Hoop Contest, 2 p.m., Vision Source Rosemount Eye Clinic parking lot, 15083 Crestone Ave. Bring a hula hoop. Prizes, treats and fun. Free. More information: www.visionsource-rosemount.com. 651-423-3300.

The Irish Challenge – Lax to the Max Boys Lacrosse Tournament, 4 p.m., RHS Hilltop field (south side of Irish Dome). Single-day 3v3 Chumash tournament. Divisions: 10U, 12U and 14U – max of 16 teams per division. 5-10 players per team, cost is $100 per team. Prizes awarded to each division champion. Sign up at http://www.rosemountyouthlacrosse.com/4v4.

Trike, Big Wheel and Scooter Races, registration 5:15 p.m., race start at approximately 6 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Must have your own trike, big wheel or scooter. Info: 651-423-3380.

Penny Scramble, following the races, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Ages 3-8, winners receive gift from Vermilion State Bank. More information 651-423-3380.

The Warehouse – Country Heat, 6 p.m., 3065 145th St W. 45-minute workout.

Thursday, July 27

Youth Fishing Derby, registration starts at 9 a.m., near fishing pier, Schwarz Pond Park. Pre-fishing and warm-up is 9-9:45 a.m. The contest is 10-11 a.m. Open to youths 13 years of age and under, children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Awards for the largest fish given in each age group. Event will be cancelled if there is inclement weather in the morning. Winners will go away with prizes. To check on event status, call Parks and Recreation Information Line at 651-322-6020, choose #6. Sponsored by CF Industries and Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: Rosemount Parks & Recreation 651-322-6000.

The Warehouse – Cardio Strength, 12:30 p.m., 3065 145th St W. 45-minute workout.

The Irish Challenge – Lax to the Max Girls Lacrosse Tournament, 4 p.m., RHS Hilltop field (south side of Irish Dome). Single-day 4 v 4 tournament. Divisions: 10U, 12U, 14U, 18U and one open co-ed adult division, $100 per team of 5-10 players. Prizes awarded to each division champion. Sign up at http://www.rosemountyouthlacrosse.com/4v4.

The Warehouse – P90X, 4:30 p.m., 3065 145th St W. 45-minute workout. The Sweet Colleens

Family Fun Night, 5-10:30 p.m., Central Park. Amusement rides, food booths, games and entertainment, Central Park Amphitheater, $15 wristband ride special.

Celts Beer Garden, 5-10:30 p.m., Central Park, www.Celts-Pub.com/facebook.

Full Bingo Session, doors open at 6 p.m., session at 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave., $10 per pack, $33 electronic machines available, ages 18-plus. Info: 651-423-3380.

Leprechaun Days Entertainment, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater. Music by the Sweet Colleens 6:30-7:45 p.m. playing a fusion of Celtic, cajun and pop; and Martin Zellar and the Hardways, playing the music of the Neil Diamond, Gear Daddies and original songs 8-10:30 p.m. More about the bands is at http://sweetcolleens.com and http://www.martinzellar.com.

Karaoke, 9 p.m. to midnight, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave., 18-plus. Info: 651-423-3380.

Friday, July 28

Puppets in the Park, 9:30 a.m. Camfield Park, 10:15 a.m. Connemara Park, 11 a.m. Bloomfield Park, 11:45 a.m. Jaycee Park. Free event sponsored by Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: 651-322-6000.

The Warehouse – Tank top arms, 9:30 a.m., 3065 145th St W. 45-minute workout.

Midsummer Faire and Amusement Rides, 5-11 p.m., Central Park. Food, games and business booths, $15 wristband ride special.

Rosemount High School Marching Band Brat Sale, 5-10 p.m., Central Park during Midsummer Faire. The event is to raise money to get the band to the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Celts Beer Garden, 5-11 p.m., Central Park, www.Celts-Pub.com/facebook.

Steak Under the Stars, 5 p.m. until gone, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave., $13 with baked potato, beans and roll. Info: 651-423-3380.

Rosemount High School Boys Lacrosse Alumni Game, 6 p.m., Flint Hills Athletic Complex. Alumni vs. current high school players, come out to cheer them on and watch a great game. Chuck-a-ball at half time and hot dog meals for free will donation. Info: www.rosemountlacrosse.com.

Friday Night Magic at Legacy Games, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Legacy Games, 15086 Claret Ave W. $15

Leprechaun Days Entertainment, 7-11 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, music by country-rock artist Tim Sigler. More is at http://timsigler.com

Rockin’ at the Legion, 7-11 p.m., Rosemount American Legion parking lot, 14590 Burma Ave. Live music by GEL, karaoke inside 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Info: 651-423-3380.

Saturday, July 29

Grand Day Parade, 11 a.m. NEW ROUTE: Only on 145th Street from Shannon Parkway to Cameo Avenue. For more information, email [email protected]

Rosemount High School Marching Band Brat Sale, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 3130 145th St. during parade, 1-10.p.m., Central Park during Midsummer Faire. The event is to raise money to get the band to the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

BBQ Chicken & Corn Feed, noon until gone, Rosemount American Legion Pavilion, 14590 Burma Ave., $8. Info: 651-423-3380.

Commander’s Annual Bean Bag Tournament, Register from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Start at 12 noon, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Two-person teams will compete in single-elimination tourney. Cost is $10 per team. Info: 651-423-3380.

Leprechaun Days Children’s Book Giveaway, 1-2:30 p.m., Robert Trail Library Community Room. Friends of the Robert Trail Library will be handing out coupons during the Grand Day Parade good for one free book to children up to age 18.

Midsummer Faire and Amusement Rides, 1-11 p.m., Central Park. Food, games and business booths.

Celts Beer Garden, 1-11 p.m., Central Park, Bean Bags Tournament, pre-register 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $20 per team with 100 percent payback, tournament starts at 1 p.m. DJ music 1-6:30 p.m. (www.partyunit.com) also plays during band breaks, www.Celts-Pub.com/facebook.

Free Root Beer Floats at The Rosemount, 1-3 p.m., The Rosemount Senior Living, 14344 Cameo Ave. Info: 651-322-4222.

Irishette Dance Team Performance, 2 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater. The team will introduce the 2017 fall members and preview its football halftime performance. More information: 651-324-4745.

Family Bingo with Chuck Brooks, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Central Park. Kids 18 and under play free for prizes. Adults $1-2 per card per game for cash prize. All profits donated to Rosemount High School Foundation. Bring blankets for kids to sit on. Tables and chairs provided for adults.

Rosemount High School Boys & Girls Soccer Alumni Game, 4 p.m., past and present Rosemount High School soccer players, gather, reconnect and play in our first annual dual alumni event. Rosemount High School soccer fields, just south of the baseball field. Info: [email protected] Mark Westlund lets loose during the annual Moondance Jam in Walker, Minnesota. Westlund will bring his band, Them Pesky Kids, to Rosemount for Leprechuan Days. (Photo contributed by Moondance Jam and Steve Loftness)

Leprechaun Days entertainment, 7-11 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater. classic and modern rock cover band Them Pesky Kids. More is at thempeskykids.com.

Rockin’ at the Legion, 7-11 p.m., Rosemount American Legion parking lot, 14590 Burma Ave. Live music by Bad Girlfriends, karaoke inside 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Info: 651-423-3380.

Fireworks, 10 p.m. Can be viewed from Erickson and Central parks.

Sunday, July 30

Team Ortho Duathlon, 7 a.m. Dakota County Technical College. This event is a chip-timed multi-sport race. All participants receive a 2017 Minnesota Du full-zip bike jersey. Reflective with rear pvockets. No headphones, strollers, burleys or dogs allowed in this event. Preregister at http://www.minnesotadu.com/register.html

Golden Wrench Day, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., U Pull R Parts, 2985 160th St. W., Rosemount. Come tour our yard and look for a Golden Wrench. Everyone who finds a Golden Wrench receives a U Pull R Parts T-shirt along with 15 percent off your purchase. Info: 651-322-1800.

Sneaky Pete’s Garden Tractor Pull, 10 a.m. weigh-in and registration, 1 p.m. start, Rosemount VFW, 2625 120th St. W., 750-1800 pound garden tractors compete in weight and horsepower classes. Entry fee is $10 or $15 depending on weight class, free to spectators. Those who pull the longest distance win prizes. Open to all ages who bring their own tractors. Spectators: Bring lawn chairs; no coolers allowed. Info: 651-437-8291 and www.sneakypetespullers.com.

Third Annual Golf Tournament, hosted by the Rosemount High School Boys Lacrosse and Rosemount Youth Lacrosse, 11 a.m. registration, 12 noon shotgun start, Southern Hills Golf Course. In addition to the 18 hole tournament, there are student and ladies 9-hole tournaments. For additional information, visit http://www.rosemountyouthlacrosse.com.

RHS Girls Hockey Alumni Game & Lunch, 11 a.m.- 12 noon. Rosemount Community Center Ice Arena, 13885 S Robert Trail. W. Spend some time at your high school rink, enjoying old friends, making new ones and testing your skills against the 2017-2018 RHS Irish. Lunch following at the rink for all players, families, and friends.

Rosemount Pipers Family Day, 2 p.m., Dakota County Technical College Ames Field, 1300 145th St. E. The over age 35 men’s baseball team and defending Class A champs will play a doubleheader against Burnsville and Apple Valley with concessions, including Carbone’s Pizza, prize giveaways, kids contests. Voluntary admission price $3 enters you in the prize raffle with all proceeds going to RAAA Baseball & Softball and DCTC Baseball. Kids wearing their Rosemount baseball or softball jersey are free and will be entered into a prize drawing. Like us of Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rosemount-Pipers-Baseball-518682011521448/.