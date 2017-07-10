Anthony “Tony” Campobasso

April 21, 1925 – July 4, 2017

Age 92. Dear husband and father. Survived by Marilyn, wife of 68 years. Children Diane (Jeff) O'Donnell, John (Karna) Campobasso and Mark (Diane) Campobasso. Grandchildren Shannon (Tim), Michael, Jessica (Eric), Anthony, and Ana. Six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Petronella and Frank, sister Conchetta, and brother Nicolina. Tony's life was built on Faith and Family. First-generation Italian-American. World War II Navy Veteran. 45 Years as Special Delivery Mailman with St. Paul Postal Service. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road East, Burnsville, with Visitation 1 hour prior at the Church. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Research. Interment with Honors Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Klecatsky and Sons Eagan Chapel, (651) 454-9488. www.Klecatskys.com