Highway 3 and Highway 149 improvement project open house set July 11

Inver Grove Heights area residents, businesses and motorists are invited to attend an open house to learn about an upcoming 2018 Highway 3 and Highway 149 improvement project. The Highway 3 project will be between Highway 149 and Ann Marie Trail in Inver Grove Heights and the work on Highway 149 will be from Highway 3 to Rich Valley Road.

The informal public open house will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Inver Grove Heights City Hall, Council Chambers, 8150 Barbara Ave. E., Inver Grove Heights.

Open house attendees cans stop in at any time during the open house to learn about the construction details, planned traffic changes and proposed detour routes, view layouts of the project, speak with project staff and get questions answered.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to [email protected].

For more project information or to sign up to have email updates sent directly to your inbox, visit the project’s website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy3invergrove.