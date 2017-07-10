Woodbury woman dies in Highway 52 crash

A 77-year-old Woodbury woman died when the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle while she was heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 52 near the junction with County Road 50 in Hampton at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fern Elaine Marty died at the scene where the driver of the other vehicle attempted to avoid hitting Marty’s 2002 Subaru Forester, but was unable to hitting the passenger side, according to the State Patrol.

Marty was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag in the vehicle deployed.

The driver of the other vehicle, Apple Valley resident John Carl Sparby, 45, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, Jocelyn Renee Kehr Sparby, 32, of Apple Valley, was uninjured.

Both of them were wearing seatbelts and the airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Highway 52 at this location is a four-lane highway divided by a median with two lanes going in each direction. There are on and off ramps at the junction of Highway 52 and County Road 50. The next junction to the south (Highway 52 and 250th Street) has an at-grade junction that allows motorists to make left and right turns from County Road 50 to Highway 52.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

Southbound Highway 52 was closed and traffic rerouted for about three hours after the crash, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.