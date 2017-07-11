Dakota County employees recognized

Three Dakota County Attorney’s Office staff members were recognized by Secretary of State Steve Simon at a June 22 awards ceremony at the State Capitol for the Safe at Home Program.

Kelly Nicholson, victim and witness coordinator, and Michelle Christianson and Laura Landis, both victim specialists, were recognized for their ongoing commitment to and partnership with the Secretary of State’s Safe at Home address confidentiality program as application assistants over the last decade.

At the awards ceremony, in honor of Safe at Home’s 10-year anniversary, Simon recognized 25 application assistants from 19 organizations who have been dedicated partners since Safe at Home began serving Minnesotans in 2007.

“Safe at Home plays a critical role in helping protect victims of domestic violence and other Minnesotans who fear for their safety, and it would not be possible without partners like the Dakota County Attorney’s Office,” said Simon. “I’m proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of these application assistants who have helped enroll participants in the program over the last 10 years. They represent Safe at Home on the front lines every day and allow participants to go about their daily lives without risk of the person they fear discovering their physical address.”

The Safe at Home program is designed to assist Minnesotans who wish to keep the location of their physical residence private for personal safety reasons, often because they are victims of domestic violence and stalking. Participants in the program use a P.O. Box as their legal address for all purposes, such as paying bills, filing taxes, legal services, among many others. First-class mail sent to the P.O. Box is then forwarded to the participant’s physical address by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I’m proud to partner with Safe at Home to offer this resource to keep individuals safe. Our trained staff serve as application assistants to assist people who would like to enroll in Safe at Home and discuss their safety concerns to determine whether enrolling in Safe at Home is a good safety step for the person to take,” said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

The program has enrolled nearly 6,000 people since 2007. There are over 250 trained application assistants throughout Minnesota, covering every county in the state.