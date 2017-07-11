The third annual Jim Jordan Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, July 23, at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, 9575 Glenborough Drive, Elko.

Registration and sign-in will be 8-8:45 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Jim Jordan, founder and chairman of QA1 in Lakeville, died in 2014 after a long battle with cancer. In honor of him, his spirit, dedication, and his love for golf, QA1 is organizing this golf tournament with all proceeds going to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation.

Lunch will be served immediately following the tournament. There will be a raffle, along with prizes for the winning team and winners of hole games.

Cost is $110 to golf; $20 lunch only. Register at www.qa1.net/golf.