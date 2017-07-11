Community & People

Jim Jordan Memorial Golf Tournament

The third annual Jim Jordan Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, July 23, at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, 9575 Glenborough Drive, Elko.

Registration and sign-in will be 8-8:45 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Jim Jordan, founder and chairman of QA1 in Lakeville, died in 2014 after a long battle with cancer. In honor of him, his spirit, dedication, and his love for golf, QA1 is organizing this golf tournament with all proceeds going to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation.

Lunch will be served immediately following the tournament. There will be a raffle, along with prizes for the winning team and winners of hole games.

Cost is $110 to golf; $20 lunch only. Register at www.qa1.net/golf.