Library programs offer social media programs

Learn how to use social media platforms to connect with friends and family with a variety of programs available through Dakota County Library.

The programs teach users how to use social media sites and edit videos and images. They are for first-time users or others looking to expand their social media knowledge. Registration is required.

Upcoming programs include:

• Instagram, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Pleasant Hill Library, Hastings. Instagram is a social network that lets you share photos and videos with friends and family. Discover how to edit images, add filters, and use tags and hashtags to connect to others.

• Using Video in Social Media, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Wescott Library, Eagan. Learn how businesses, organizations and entrepreneurs can use video or broadcast live events on social media to reach their audience, boost their visibility and build trust. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance. Sponsored by the Metropolitan Library Service Agency.

• Video Editing on the Cheap, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Wentworth Library, West St. Paul. Boost the look and appeal of your videos with low-cost or free apps that can help you edit and deliver good video on a low budget. Bring a device with a video camera. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance. Sponsored by the Metropolitan Library Service Agency.

For more information or to register for programs, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.