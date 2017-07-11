Open house July 13 for greenway interpretive plan

Dakota County is hosting an open house 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, for public review and input on the Draft Minnesota River Greenway Cultural Resources Interpretive Plan.

Dakota County is at the end of a nine-month process to prepare a cultural resources interpretive plan for the Minnesota River Greenway. The plan will be a guide for how the county will share the history of the Minnesota River Valley with greenway trail visitors with interactive interpretive installations.

The open house is at Big Rivers Regional Trailhead, 1495 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota Heights. Look for the Dakota County Parks tent.

The event will be canceled if it is raining.

To review the plan and provide input online, visit the project website at https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/Planning/Greenways/Pages/minnesota-river.aspx.