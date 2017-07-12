Area briefs for the week of July 14

Night to Unite registration in Apple Valley

Apple Valley residents must register their Aug. 1 Night to Unite party before July 30 to have a visit from the fire or police department. Registration information is at www.cityofapplevalley.org/police.

The first 100 parties to register will receive a $10 Target gift card in their coordinator pack. Packs can be picked up the week of July 25-28. The police lobby is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will have evening hours 4:30-8 p.m. on July 25 and 27.

For more information or questions, contact Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or [email protected].

Minnesota students join field science program in Belize

Liz Dengate and Dawn Devens, educators with the Minnesota Zoo, have organized a group of nine students to participate in a nine-day Reef Ecology Program in Belize this month through Ecology Project International.

EPI is a field science and conservation nonprofit that partners scientists with local and international students and educators to study ecologically critical environments in the Galapagos, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Baja, Hawaii, and Yellowstone, as well as Belize.

On the Minnesota Zoo course, students will split their time between EPI’s Caribbean caye research site and a rainforest biological station. On the caye, students will explore Belize’s barrier reef, searching for the invasive lionfish and catching them for study and dissection back on land.

In the rainforest, students will stay at a jaguar reserve, hiking to waterfalls and learning about the country’s incredible plant and animal life. As part of the program’s cultural exchange component, students will meet indigenous Mayans and learn traditional Mayan tortilla and cocoa preparation.

Working directly with scientists in the field, EPI’s field instructors, and a Minnesota Zoo interpretive naturalist, students will experience hands-on conservation education they can take back to their communities.

Devens will also provide science curriculum that incorporates lessons on species and conservation issues specific to Minnesota.

This immersive partnership between the zoo and EPI helps the zoo fulfill its mission to connect people, animals and the natural world to save wildlife.

Nominate neighborhood for buckthorn pickup in Burnsville

Burnsville neighborhoods have until Monday, July 31, to apply for the city to pick up and dispose of buckthorn for free.

Neighborhoods must apply and be approved to qualify for free pickup. A minimum of three homeowners must participate to be eligible. Pickup options may also be available for individual properties with large lots. Apply online at www.burnsville.org/nominate.

Buckthorn is an invasive species that can quickly overtake the necessary light, water and nutrients that native woodland plants need to survive. Unlike native plants, buckthorn has no natural insect or animal predators to keep it under control.

For more information on buckthorn, visit www.burnsville.org/buckthorn or call the city’s natural resources division at 952-895-4543.

Burnsville recognized for environmental sustainability efforts

The city of Burnsville was once again recognized as a Minnesota GreenStep City, receiving a “Step 5” award in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program at the League of Minnesota Cities annual conference June 15.

“This recognition shows community members and other cities across Minnesota that the city of Burnsville is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation and innovation,” said Sue Bast, Burnsville environmental specialist.

Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a challenge, assistance, and recognition program. As one of 113 participating cities and tribal nations, Burnsville is helping to lead the way in sustainability across the state of Minnesota.

The city has worked to implement best practices in order to fulfill sustainability goals. Actions that are taken within the program focus on cost savings, energy use reduction, resource conservation and the encouragement of civic innovation.

“This award is a great achievement for Burnsville,” said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz. “By being part of the program, Burnsville and our peers are helping to make Minnesota more resilient for the future while also helping our cities thrive economically.”

More about the program is at www.MnGreenStep.org.

Pollinator seminar set Aug. 2

Burnsville will host a free seminar for residents on creating pollinator-friendly gardens 6:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 W., Burnsville.

Award-winning author Heather Holm will discuss the types of native pollinators that visit local gardens. Participants will learn how to choose the right native plants to provide pollinators with food, water and nesting habitat.

For more information or to register, visit www.burnsville.org/nativeplants or call the city’s natural resources division at 952-895-4543.

Burnsville holds public budget meetings

The 2018 budget process is underway in Burnsville. The city will hold a number of public meetings to discuss the tax levy, services and priorities.

Meetings on the 2018 budget (dates subject to change):

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Discuss possible level for the maximum property tax levy.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Adoption of the maximum property tax levy.

Mid-October: Video “Budget Open House” available online.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Department presentations.

Tuesday, Nov. 14: General Fund and Property Tax Fund discussion.

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Capital and Enterprise Fund discussion.

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Consider adoption of the 2018 budget.

All City Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., are cablecast live and replayed on Burnsville Civic Television Channel 16/HD 859 (for cable subscribers) and streamed online at www.burnsville.tv/live.

Residents are encouraged to participate by attending meetings, or offering questions/comments to city staff at www.burnsville.org/budget.

Public Health Department wins national award

The Dakota County Health Department was honored with the Model Practice Award at the 2017 conference of the National Association of County and City Health Officials. The award recognized the health department’s Breastfeeding Friendly Health Departments initiative.

The award celebrates local health departments for developing programs that demonstrate exemplary and replicable best practices in response to a critical local public health need. The Breastfeeding Friendly Health Departments initiative was one of 41 health department programs to receive the award.

The initiative established a framework and process for local health departments to follow in order to promote, protect, and support breastfeeding in their communities. By increasing the number of women who start breastfeeding, and continuing through at least six months, communities can have a significant impact on health in the short and long term. The model uses a 10-step process for local health departments to lead by example for breastfeeding promotion and support.

The development of the initiative was led by Bonnie Brueshoff, director of public health in Dakota County. The model has been further expanded through the Minnesota Department of Health, with additional efforts and tools developed to support success.

“We are proud to receive NACCHO’s Model Practice Award for the Breastfeeding Friendly model. The award is evidence of our commitment to supporting breastfeeding mothers and the health of infants,” said Brueshoff. “This recognition is shared with local public health partners and the Minnesota Department of Health, who were willing partners in developing a responsive and innovative public health program to improve health through the promotion and support of breastfeeding.”

Since 2003, NACCHO’s Model Practice Awards have honored programs, resources, and tools that demonstrate how local health departments and their community partners can effectively collaborate to address local public health challenges. Each innovative project receiving the Model Practice Award was peer-reviewed and selected from a competitive group of more than 100 applicants.

Breastfeeding Friendly Health Departments is now part of a searchable online database of successful public health practices in areas that range from immunization and maternal and child health to infectious diseases and emergency preparedness. The database provides users an opportunity to learn best practices and discover what resources are needed to implement comparable programs in other jurisdictions.

To read more about the initiative, visit http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/oshii/bf/healthdeptBFF.html.

Summer wine and cheese fundraiser

The Summer Wine and Cheese Fundraiser to support DFL Senate District 56 political and social programs will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Environmental Learning Center, 13500 Dakota Ave., Savage.

Suggested donation: $20. The over-21 event will include drawings. Tickets available at the door or https://secure.actblue.com/donate/sd56wc?refcode=SD56Wine/Chee.

Free cars for kids event

Auto Vault in Eagan is hosting a free event for families 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, featuring exotic cars including a Lamborghini Huracan, a McLaren 650S, a Bentley Continental GTS, an Audi R8 and a Ferrari 458.

There will be free rides for kids in the cars, bounce house, food trucks, and a video game truck. The first 100 kids get a free gift bag.

Auto Vault is located at 1675 Meadowview Road, Eagan. Call 651-249-0063 for information. Gary Huusko, outgoing Eagan Rotary president, hands over the charter to incoming club president, Jodi Hassing. Photo submitted.

Rotary installs new leader

Eagan Rotary Club recently celebrated its 30th Charter Banquet where outgoing President Gary Huusko installed Jodi Hassing as the new club president, special awards were given to Judy Vicars as Eagan Rotarian of the Year, and Jeffrey Larson as Rotary International’s Major Donor of the Year.

“I am excited to help lead such an outstanding group of community-minded people. I look forward to continuing the developing partnerships between the Eagan Rotary Club and Artworks Eagan, our other great community organizations, and our Panama Chicken Coop project,” said Hassing.

Vicars, Rotarian of the year, designs and produces all the printed materials for the club’s weekly meetings and events.

Larson received the donor award for his “individual contributions to international understanding and peace to make a difference in the lives of others.”

With 100 percent of the members contributing, $23,500 was collected for the Eagan Rotary Foundation. Eleven Rotarians received the Rotary Foundation’s Paul Harris Award and several were at the Charter Banquet to honor individuals whose lives reflect Rotary values. Awards were given to Patrick Geagan, former police chief and mayor of Eagan, by John Curlee; Tyler Huusko, by his father Gary Huusko; Brandon Herrera, by his grandfather Tom Egan; Bruce and Jennifer Baldwin, stepson and daughter, by Tom Wilson; Raissa Hanson, by her father Mark Hanson; Heidi Larson by her father-in-law Jeffrey Larson; and separately Tom Hedges, Don Hoeft, Sherri Rohlf, Tammy Phillippi and Leif Hagen. Each award represents a $1,000 contribution to the Eagan Rotary Foundation.

Rotary of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 83 members. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self.” Meetings are Wednesdays at noon at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan. More information is at eaganrotary.org.

Eagan woman elected chair of U of M alumni organization

Eagan resident Sandy Ulsaker Wiese has been elected chair of the University of Minnesota Alumni Association’s board of directors for 2017-18. Wiese is the senior vice president of government affairs and business development at Data Recognition Corporation, a Minnesota-based company that provides K-12 and adult education products and services, as well as survey services across the country. Wiese has served on the board of directors for 11 years and is the 81st chair in the organization’s 113-year history.

Wiese has previously served in senior-level positions in corporate law and government affairs at two Fortune 500 companies, and worked in state and federal government. In addition to her bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Minnesota, Wiese earned a juris doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law. An avid Gopher sports fan, she has served in the past as a member of the Athletics Advisory Board and as a long-time football and basketball season ticket holder.

Wiese officially assumed her role on July 1. Outgoing board chair, Daniel McDonald, presented her with the gavel at the Alumni Association’s Annual Celebration on April 7.

Summer Fix-It Clinics

Dakota County residents can get help to repair lamps, mend summer clothes, tune-up gardening tools and more at upcoming Fix-It Clinics:

• Saturday, July 15, 12-3 p.m., Wescott Library, Eagan.

• Saturday, Aug. 19, 12-3 p.m., Burnhaven Library, Burnsville.

• Saturday, Sept. 16, 12-3 p.m., Inver Glen Library, Inver Grove Heights.

Repair-savvy volunteers will guide residents through each step, from troubleshooting to a completed repair. Bring up to five items that need fixing or mending. Common items brought to clinics are radios, vacuums and clothes. Fix-It Clinics help reduce unnecessary trash sent to landfills and empower individuals by teaching troubleshooting and repair skills.

For future dates, more information and to volunteer, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Fix-It Clinics.” ReAnn Eidahl

Eidahl to represent Farmington at Aquatennial

ReAnn Eidahl, 2016-17 Miss Ambassador, will represent the city of Farmington in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen of the Lakes Scholarship Program, July 18-22. The Aquatennial Ambassador Organization offers growth and educational experiences to young women throughout the state and is dedicated to volunteerism and developing leaders who can serve as positive role models for both the Minneapolis community and for the communities with which they interact. The Aquatennial Torchlight Parade will be Wednesday, July 19, with Eidahl and the other queen candidates, as well as the Farmington Ambassador float and the 2017 Ambassadors. The Queen of the Lakes Coronation will be held at the University of Minnesota Ted Mann Concert Hall 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22. (Photo submitted)

Farmington Library events

The Farmington Library, 508 Third St., will offer the following programs. Call 651-438-0250 or visit www.dakotacounty.us/library for more information.

Dungeons & Dragons, 2-5 p.m. Monday, July 17. Join our dungeon master for heroic Dungeons & Dragons game play through a world filled with magic and monsters. Registration required. Ages: 10-16.

Evening Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers and their families. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2-6.

Farmington Books & Brew Book Group, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. The group will discuss “Sherlock Holmes and the Eisedorf Enigma” by Larry Millett.

Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19. Stories, games and crafts at Farmington Lake Julia Park, 5105 187th St. W. This program is presented in part by the city of Farmington Parks and Recreation. Ages: 0-10.

Open Knitting, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Join other knitters in a casual setting. Learn new stitches, get help with unfinished projects, or just sit and knit. Other crafters welcome.

Learn to Quilt, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Make a small sampler quilt by swapping patches with friends. Supply list available at Farmington Library. Basic sewing skills helpful. Lessons are cumulative; participants should attend all three sessions. Registration required. Session 2: Swap finished patches and piece tops together.

Make & Take: Christmas in July, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 21. Make a snow globe using distilled water, glitter, glycerin and plastic Christmas shapes during this drop-in program. Space is limited. Ages: 5-12.

Friday Fun for Teens, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. Drop in for a variety of fun activities all summer long. Ages: 10-16.

Health providers prescribe fruits, veggies

Children ages 2-17 who visit any HealthPartners, Park Nicollet or Stillwater Medical Group Clinic will not only get a check-up and preventive care, they will also have the opportunity to receive a $10 prescription to buy fruits and vegetables at Cub Foods.

The partnership with Cub Foods is all about helping kids learn to power their minds and bodies with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“When a medical provider writes a prescription, it sends a powerful message to families,” said Dr. Jason Maxwell of HealthPartners. “Eating five fruits and vegetables per day helps us improve our health, naturally.”

The program began four years ago as a pilot program at the HealthPartners clinic in Hugo and White Bear Lake. In 2016, more than 16,000 families received a prescription for fruits and veggies. This year, the program has expanded with a goal of reaching approximately 20,000 families. Prescriptions from all clinics can be redeemed at Cub grocery stores. Funding for the vouchers is provided by Cub Foods.

The program runs through July 23 or while supplies last.

Open house set for greenway interpretive plan

Dakota County is hosting an open house 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, for public review and input on the Draft Minnesota River Greenway Cultural Resources Interpretive Plan.

Dakota County is at the end of a nine-month process to prepare a cultural resources interpretive plan for the Minnesota River Greenway. The plan will be a guide for how the county will share the history of the Minnesota River Valley with greenway trail visitors with interactive interpretive installations.

The open house is at Big Rivers Regional Trailhead, 1495 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota Heights. Look for the Dakota County Parks tent.

The event will be canceled if it is raining.

To review the plan and provide input online, visit the project website at https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/Planning/Greenways/Pages/minnesota-river.aspx.

Job Transitions Group meets

Lynette Crane will present “Helping Introverts Find Their Voices and Claim Their Spaces” at the July 18 meeting of the Easter Job Transitions Group. The group meets at 7:30 a.m. at Easter Lutheran Church – By The Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Call 651-452-3680 for information.

County Road 50 construction in Lakeville

County Road 50 between Icenic Trail and County Road 9 (Dodd Boulevard) in Lakeville was scheduled to close to traffic on Monday, July 10, for approximately two months to reconstruct Stage 1A. A detour is posted using County Road 9 and County Road 60 (185th Street).

This section of County Road 50 will be converted to a four-lane section with raised median and turn lanes. Pedestrian and bike paths will be constructed along both sides of County Road 50, and the traffic signal located at the County Road 50 and Ipava Avenue intersection will be replaced.

In addition, work on Icenic Way was scheduled July 7-15.

Project completion is scheduled late November 2018.

To receive email updates for this project, email Erin Borchert at [email protected] and include “CP 50-19 Updates” in the subject line.

Needs assessment open house at Heritage Library

An open house is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Heritage Library in Lakeville to review and discuss preliminary concepts for the upcoming library and license center renovation.

Library Director Margaret Stone, Leo A Daly Architects and Dakota County staff will be available for questions.

This will be the first remodel for the Heritage Library since it opened in 2000. The first step was to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment to collect information about the current facility and identify improvements. The study will result in a space plan, preliminary concepts for improvements, and cost estimates. This information will then be presented to the Board of Commissioners for consideration.

Dakota County plans improvements through its Capital Improvement Program, a five-year plan identifying building, transportation, parks and other improvements.

For more information or to sign up for the library text message service, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library, call 651-450-2900 or contact Joe Lexa, senior project manager, by email at [email protected].

Lights and Sirens Glow Run is Aug. 5

The Lights and Sirens Glow Run starts 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lakeville Fire Station 4, 9465 185th St.

The event includes a 5K non-timed run and a 1.25-mile run/walk. Proceeds go to the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes public safety by enhancing the capabilities of the Lakeville police and fire departments.

Dave Osborn, former running back for the Minnesota Vikings, will be the honorary race starter.

Registration is $25 at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Lakeville/LightsandSirensGlowRun. Register by July 15 to receive a T-shirt. For questions, email [email protected].

Lakeville Parks and Recreation programs

Lakeville Parks and Recreation will offer the following activities. Register at https://webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.

Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington: Purchase all-day discount wristbands for $26 at the Lakeville Parks and Recreation office in City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., or call 952-984-4600. Pick up tickets at City Hall.

Puppet Wagon, June 19 to Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, relax and enjoy the shows. For the 2017 schedule, log onto www.lakevillemn.gov under City Departments, Parks & Recreation tab.

Family Campout Adventure, 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, Casperson Park, 19720 Juno Trail. Set up your tent, then participate in games and activities throughout the night. Bring beverages and food; hot dogs and s’mores will be complimentary. Cost: $10 per family, pre-registered.

30th annual Youth Shore Fishing Contest, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Casperson Park, 19720 Juno Trail. Prizes awarded for various fish categories. Ages 13 and under are eligible for prizes. Participants need to bring their own fishing equipment and bait. Register the day of the contest. Free.

Little Tykes Safety Camp, ages 5-7, 9-11 a.m. July 24-25, Antlers Park, 9740 201st St. W. Designed to introduce younger children to safety lessons about water, fire, 9-1-1, stranger danger, animal safety and more. Cost: $19.

Country Heat Live, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Lakeville South, 21135 Jacquard Ave.; Fridays, Lakeville North, 19600 Ipava Ave. Low-impact, high-energy dance class set to country hits. First class is free. Call 952-985-4600 or instructor Amanda Ewers, 515-460-5850, for more information.

Kamp Kermit, ages 4-6, 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, July 17 to Aug. 9, at Steve Michaud Park, 17100 Ipava Ave., or 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 18 to Aug. 10, at Prairie Lake Park, 18179 Kingsway Path. Cost: $75.

Tiny Tots Surf Soccer, ages 4-7, 5-5:45 p.m. Thursdays, July 27 to Aug. 17, Greenridge Park, 17685 Flagstaff Ave. Learn soccer basics. Soccer ball size 3 or 4 required; shin guards recommended for safety. Tennis shoes or soccer cleats required. Cost: $25.

Calling All Horse Lovers, ages 8-13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and/or Tuesday, Aug. 22, Golden Ridge Stables, 8315 190th St. W. Participants are required to wear jeans and boots; riders will not be allowed to ride in tennis shoes. Helmets provided. Bring water, a snack and/or a lunch. Cost: $95 per person/per session.

Safety Camp, ages 8-9, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14-15, Antlers Park, 9740 201st St. W. Participants will learn about fire, water, electrical safety, self-defense, drug awareness and stranger danger. Families invited to 4 p.m. graduation ceremony on Aug. 15. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt.

Sports Unlimited Camps (Skate Start, Floor Hockey, Cheer Camp, Lacrosse, Skateboard Camp, T-Ball, Pickleball, Ultimate Frisbee, Sand Volleyball, Mini-Sport Camp, Badminton, Game On Camp) focus on helping kids learn the rules of the game while working on sportsmanship. To view dates, times or to register, go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.

Skyhawks (Multi-Sport Camp, Game Camp, Track & Field) camps use skill-building games and activities to give each athlete a complete understanding of the sport. To view dates, times or to register, go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or www.skykawks.com/Minnesota or call 952-985-4600.

Lynch Camps (Tennis, Agility Camp, Basketball, Baseball/Softball) for beginners to advanced levels. Staff teach fundamentals and building strong sport specific skills using drills, games and friendly competition. To view dates, times or to register, go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.

Active Solutions (Outdoor P.E. Safari, Kayaking, Fishing & Beach Play, KayBiRu Kids Triathlon) provides a variety of quality activities and adventure for kids. The instructors are professional physical education educators and experienced outdoor enthusiasts. To view dates, times or to register, go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.

Life Time Fitness (Rock Climbing Camps for ages 5-11, Teen Rock Climbing Camp for ages 12-17, Squash Camp). To view dates, times or to register, go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.

On Belay, ages 18 and older, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Life Time Fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd., Lakeville. The class is for any climber looking to improve their rock climbing technique. It covers all necessary skills for top rope belay certification. Open to all skill levels. Cost: $35.

Mrs. Dakota County search begins

Married women living in Dakota County can apply for the title of Mrs. Dakota County. The winner will represent the county in the Mrs. Minnesota pageant April 28, 2018, at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul.

Competitions in the pageant are personal interview, fitness wear and evening gown. There are no talent or swimsuit competitions.

Those interested in applying should request a biography form at: Mrs. Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124-0537. An online application can be found at www.mrsminnesota.com. Call 952-432-6758 or email [email protected] for more information.

Rain barrel workshop in Farmington

Friends of the Mississippi River is offering a make-and-take rain barrel workshop 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Dakota County Fairgrounds in Farmington.

Thanks to Coca-Cola Refreshments of Eagan, FMR has used syrup drum containers for participants to turn into rain barrels. Participants will be provided with the necessary parts ($35 per kit) and guided through the process of converting these containers into a rain barrel to take home and install.

Space is limited. Register at fmr.org/events/2017/08/22/make-take-rain-barrel-workshop-35.

Farmers market moves starting Aug. 1

Due to construction in the Rosemount Community Center parking lot, the farmers market will move to Central Park beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1. It will remain at the new location until the end of the season. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Central Park is located at 2893 145th St. W.

Rosemount Parks and Rec programs

Register for the following Rosemount Parks and Recreation programs online at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us, at the parks and recreation office, or call 651-322-6000 for more information.

Run for the Gold, Youth Shamrock Sprint and Family Fitness Walk, Saturday, July 22, at the Rosemount Community Center. Choose the 1-mile and/or 4-mile run, the 1-mile or 4-mile Family Fitness Walk, or for kids 8 and under, the free youth Shamrock Sprint. Paved trails will be used for the run route. Course maps will be available at the run.

Cost for 1-mile and/or 4-mile Run for the Gold: $12 pre-registration entry fee for youth 14 and under (received by noon on Tuesday, July 19); $16 for ages 15 and older. Fee includes a T-shirt. Registration entry fee on the day of the event is $15 and $20, respectively.

Day of race registration/check-in/start times: 8 a.m. – 1-Mile Fun Run; 8:05 a.m. – 1-Mile and 4-Mile Family Fitness Walk; 8:25 a.m. – 4-Mile Fun Run; 8:30 a.m. – Half-Mile Youth Shamrock Sprint.

For details or to register, go to www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/parks. For more information, contact Rosemount Parks & Recreation at 651-322-6000.

Skateboard Camp, ages 7-12, 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7-10, Rosemount Skate Park. For all skill levels. Individual skills/tricks taught include balance, stopping, turning, ollies, nollies, heel flips and kick flips. A skateboard and helmet are mandatory. Kneepads, elbow pads and wrist guards are highly recommended. Campers are required to bring a helmet, water, snack and apply sunscreen. Friday, Aug. 11, is inclement weather make-up day. Cost: $98. Register by July 31.

Adventure Kids Camp 3, ages 7-12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21-Aug. 3, drop off and pick up at Rosemount Community Center gym. Features indoor and outdoor group games plus hiking, scavenger hunts, nature and art. Bring a bag lunch. Cost: $110. Register by July 24.

Farmers Market. Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, the farmers market will move to Central Park, 2893 145th St. It will remain at the new location until the end of the season.

Science Explorers Elementary Engineering: Motor and More, grades 2-6 in the fall, 12:30-3 p.m. Aug. 29-31, Rosemount Community Center. Build different vehicles while learning about motors, gears and robotics. Then test your creations and motoring skills with fun and challenging obstacle courses. Lastly, create a vibro-bot to continue your tinkering at home. Cost: $60. Register by Aug. 22.

Science Explorers Mixture Madness, ages 3.5-6, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29-31, Rosemount Community Center. Create slime while learning about polymers, have fun with magical crystals while learning about absorption, and formulate your own mixtures through open exploration. Dress to get messy. Cost: $50. Register by Aug. 22.

Lil’ Adventure Camp, ages 4-6, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Camp 1: July 31-Aug. 3; register by July 24. Camp 2: Aug. 7-10; register by July 31. Play group games, participate in nature activities and hikes, create arts and crafts and enjoy special visitors from Bruce the Bug Guy and the Minnesota Zoomobile. Cost: $76.

Youth Commission hosts summer celebration

The Rosemount Youth Commission will hold a summer celebration for children 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 20, at the Central Park splash pad.

The event will start just after the Music in the Park performance nearby at the amphitheater.

Members of the Youth Commission will hand out frozen treats. Bubbles and chalk will be provided for kids to decorate the paved paths leading to the splash pad.

Families who attend are asked to bring an item for the food shelf at the Rosemount Family Resource Center, which is seeing high demand while children are out of school.

This is the second year the Youth Commission has held a summer celebration at the splash pad. The City Council created the commission in 2009 to give Rosemount’s young people a voice in the future of the community.

Water conservation rebates extended in Rosemount

Rosemount residents now have until the end of 2017 to collect a rebate on appliances that are efficient with water.

The City Council voted to extend the program, which from January 2016 until mid-June 2017 saved an estimated 738,200 gallons of water consumption through the city utility. Rosemount was one of 19 metro cities awarded a Water Efficiency Grant from the Metropolitan Council. State funding for the program has ended, but Rosemount will continue the program.

The city will issue rebates to residential customers for the purchase and installation of:

• WaterSense low-flow toilets (up to $50 per toilet).

• EnergyStar washing machines (up to $150 per washer).

• WaterSense irrigation controllers (up to $150 per controller).

The program will end Dec. 31, or sooner if the $15,000 budgeted for rebates is exhausted.

Rebate guidelines and forms can be picked up at City Hall or can be downloaded from the city’s water conservation webpage.

Governor plans water quality town hall in Burnsville

A water quality town hall meeting will be held in Burnsville on Oct. 4. The meeting is one of 10 town halls Gov. Mark Dayton announced July 5 that will offer Minnesotans an opportunity to discuss the water quality challenges facing their communities and the state, to learn from experts, and to engage with policymakers.

The town hall meetings will be attended by key members of Dayton’s cabinet who want to hear from Minnesotans about ways to improve the state’s water quality at the local level.

The Oct. 4 town hall meeting will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Registration opens at 6 p.m. This meeting is free and open to the public.